Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell

Despite South Africa’s narrow 17-run loss to Australia in the first T20I at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on August 10, it was Kwena Maphaka who stole the spotlight. The 19-year-old pacer delivered a sensational spell, finishing with figures of 4/20 in four overs, dismissing key Australian batters including Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, and the explosive Tim David, who had smashed 83 off just 52 balls.

Maphaka’s performance was a masterclass in pace, control, and maturity well beyond his years.

Breaking a Long-Standing World Record

With this performance, Kwena Maphaka made history by becoming the youngest fast bowler from a full-member nation to take a four-wicket haul in T20Is, at just 19 years and 124 days old. This broke the 16-year-old record previously held by fellow South African Wayne Parnell, who achieved his four-wicket feat at 19 years and 318 days in 2009.

Maphaka’s name now stands atop a prestigious list that includes stars like Mohammad Wasim, Mustafizur Rahman, and Lungi Ngidi. The feat not only underlines his immense potential but also signals the arrival of a future pace spearhead for the Proteas.

Youngest to Trouble the Aussies

Kwena Maphaka didn’t just break age records, he also became the first teenager ever to claim a four-wicket haul against Australia in T20 internationals. The previous youngest was Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, who did it at 23 during the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final. The list also includes renowned bowlers like Obed McCoy, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Ajantha Mendis, making Maphaka’s accomplishment even more special.

Match Recap

Australia recovered from 74/6 to post 178, thanks to a strong lower-order fightback. South Africa, led by Ryan Rickelton’s 71 off 55 balls, fought valiantly but fell short. Yet, Maphaka’s historic spell ensured the match would be remembered for his brilliance, regardless of the final result.

