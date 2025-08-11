Rohit Sharma’s New Lamborghini Sparks Curiosity — What’s Behind The Mysterious ‘3015’ Number Plate?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has once again made headlines—this time off the field. Known for his classy cover drives and equally stylish lifestyle, Rohit recently added a brand-new orange Lamborghini Urus to his luxury car collection. Videos of the vehicle, roaring through Mumbai streets, quickly went viral. With its sleek design and sporty build, the Lamborghini Urus isn’t new to drawing attention—but what really stirred curiosity was the unique number plate: ‘3015’.

This becomes Rohit’s sixth known car, joining his existing fleet that includes another Lamborghini and a Range Rover.

The Secret Behind ‘3015’

So, what makes ‘3015’ so significant to Rohit Sharma? Unlike the statistical reference of ‘264’, this number holds a deeply personal meaning. The digits are inspired by the birthdays of his children.

‘30’ represents the birthday of his daughter, Samaira (born December 30).

‘15’ is from the birthday of his son, Ahaan (born November 15).

Interestingly, when combined, 30 and 15 add up to 45, Rohit’s iconic jersey number for India. Fans loved the thoughtful gesture, seeing it as another reminder of the emotional side of the “Hitman.”

What’s Next for the Hitman?

Having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma’s on-field appearances will now be limited to ODIs. His last competitive outing was in the IPL, followed by leading India to victory in the Champions Trophy in February. Fans eagerly await his return in October, when India tours Australia for an ODI series.

Luxury on Wheels

The Lamborghini Urus stands out as a symbol of both performance and prestige. Priced between Rs 4.18 crore and Rs 4.57 crore in India, it’s available in three models: Urus S, Urus Performante, and the Urus SE Plug-in Hybrid. It’s a fitting ride for a cricketer known to do everything in style.

