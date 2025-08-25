LIVE TV
Record Prize Money, Record Ticket Rage At US Open 2025

Record Prize Money, Record Ticket Rage At US Open 2025

The organisers boosted player welfare by providing free racquet stringing, travel allowances, and hot room options. However, this financial infusion sparked fans' reaction because of ticket prices, which skyrocketed to the point that courtside tickets were selling for almost $21,000 each.

Despite the fact that this event raises the stakes for players, stakeholders are nonetheless concerned about the hardship of watching live tennis.
Despite the fact that this event raises the stakes for players, stakeholders are nonetheless concerned about the hardship of watching live tennis.

Last updated: August 25, 2025 19:17:57 IST

The 2025 US Open has introduced the biggest prize in the history of tennis of 90 million that was an impressive 20 percent boost compared to the year before. The singles winners, men and women will be awarded a 39 percent increase of US$5 million compared to 2024 where the payout was US$3.6 million.

Prices go high with live sports

The payout system highlights a wide based financial increment at the different levels of the tournament. First round contestants will continue to make 110,000 dollars with final runners earning 2.5 million, 1.26 million dollars to semifinalists and 660,000 to the quarterfinalists. Doubles winners and mixed doubles winners will receive a $1 million each per team, and qualifiers will be given a total prize money of $8 million, which is 10 percent increase. Event organizers have also taken an initiative to the welfare of the players offering up to $1,000 in travel stipends, two hotel rooms in the official hotel (or $600 per night in other lodgings), and free racquet stringing up to five racquets per round.

Nonetheless, tickets costs is also an issue that aroused fan outcry alongside the announcement. Citizens flocked to the social media, wondering what the logic to such high costs was, How much is a ticket? And Is this why the ticket price is absolutely unacceptable?

Price of a courtside seat?

And admission is at sky high rates. Courtside seats to high profile matches are reputedly as costly as $21,000, and resale markets are facing inflation as well. In spite of the steep prices, the premium seats are sumptuous and offer luxury amenities like exclusive entrances, air cooled lounge, caviar and Coqodaq offer $100 nuggets. Certain secondary marketplace tickets have lower prices, with prices beginning at about 16.55, but these vary.

Essentially, as appealing as the US Open prize fund may sound in setting a historical record and increasing the compensation of players, the main question posed in the minds of many fans is whether the real price of their tickets has become the real twist in a Grand Slam.

