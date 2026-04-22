Revealed: Virat Kohli’s ‘One8 Commune’ Restaurant Near Chinnaswamy Stadium Shut Down Over ₹2 Crore Dues, Legal Trouble Surfaces

The curtains have officially come down on One8 Commune in Bengaluru, the high-profile eatery that once served as a flagship for Virat Kohli’s lifestyle brand. Situated in the heart of the city near the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium, the restaurant was more than just a dining spot; it was a popular site for cricket fans who hoped to feel a connection to their idol. However, the excitement of its 2023 launch has been eclipsed by an unceremonious exit along with legal troubles.

The Financial Collapse

The primary catalyst for the shutdown was a crushing debt cycle. Following a city civil court order, the eatery was forced to cease operations due to unpaid rent exceeding Rs 2 crore. Reports suggest that Trio Hills Hospitality, the entity managing the site, had not cleared its dues for over six months. Beyond rent, the establishment was drowning in unpaid maintenance fees and failed revenue-sharing obligations, leading the building’s owner to seek legal intervention.

A Brand in Transition

The restaurant’s downfall seemed almost inevitable after Virat Kohli’s publicized departure from the project. Once his association ended and the “One8” branding was stripped from the entrance, the eatery lost its primary heartbeat. For many patrons, the allure was the man himself, and without Kohli’s endorsement, the financial struggles of the management company became insurmountable.

A History of Controversy

Even before the doors were locked, the venue was a magnet for regulatory trouble. It had been slapped with multiple notices from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for various violations. Allegations included operating without mandatory fire department clearances and a high-profile case under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for failing to provide a designated smoking zone. Furthermore, the outlet frequently found itself in the crosshairs of local law enforcement for operating well past legal hours.

While it began as a dream project in December 2023, the combination of legal neglect and the loss of its star power proved fatal.

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