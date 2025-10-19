‘Ridiculous Team, Disgrace, Disgusting…’: Netizens Anxious After India’s 3rd Consecutive Defeat In Women’s World Cup 2025

India’s disappointing run in the Women’s World Cup 2025 continued as they suffered their third consecutive defeat. On October 19, England defeated India by four runs in a close encounter at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Chasing a modest target, India required 55 runs off the last 53 balls but failed to complete the job, losing wickets in quick succession. The collapse once again exposed India’s fragile middle order, which has struggled throughout the tournament.

India’s decision to field six specialist bowlers and drop Jemimah Rodrigues backfired badly. Despite being placed fourth on the points table, the team faces serious pressure to retain its semifinal hopes in the upcoming matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, England sealed their place in the semifinals, joining Australia and South Africa as the third team to qualify. After opting to bat first, England openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones gave a steady start, building a strong 73-run partnership.

India’s chase began poorly with Pratika Rawal dismissed early. However, a 125-run stand between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur revived hopes. Harmanpreet scored a fighting 70 off 73 balls, while Mandhana hit a classy 88 off 96 balls. But after both departed, India’s innings lost direction.

Deepti Sharma kept the chase alive with a well-constructed fifty, but England’s bowlers tightened the grip in the final overs. With 14 runs needed off the last six balls, Linsey Smith held her nerve, as Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur failed to find the boundary, leaving India four runs short of victory.

Fans Lash Out After India’s Third Straight Loss

Following the heartbreaking defeat, fans flooded social media with angry reactions. One user on X wrote,

“Indian women’s cricket team ko bas salary male cricketers jitni chahiye, performance nahi de sakte. 55 runs required in 53 balls with 6 wickets in hand, still they lost.”

Another said,

“This Indian Women’s team is a disgrace. They needed 55 from 53 with 7 wickets in hand, yet lost by 4 runs. They deserve criticism now; the men’s team doesn’t make excuses.”

Sports enthusiast Rahul Rawat commented,

“How did the Indian women’s team mess up this chase? This was in their grasp. It’s now the third straight loss for Harmanpreet & Co.”

Some fans expressed disappointment over the team’s attitude, stating,

“So much money, infrastructure, and still no results. Their careless attitude and poor shot selection ruined a home World Cup.”

Team Faces Crucial Games Ahead

India now sits on the brink of elimination and must win both upcoming matches to keep semifinal hopes alive. The team’s inconsistent batting, coupled with repeated middle-order collapses, has drawn serious concern from supporters. As pressure mounts, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Amol Muzumdar face the challenge of reviving team confidence before the final league games.