Rinku Singh’s Net Worth: A Deep Dive into His IPL Earnings, Salary, and Endorsements

Rinku Singh has remodelled himself into one of the most influential finishers of white-ball cricket in India. He was first taken by Punjab Kings before IPL 2017 but eventually made his league debut with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018. His path was not swift in coming.

Rinku Singh’s IPL Rise and Career Breakthrough

Rinku had shone in domestic cricket with Uttar Pradesh, but his IPL was much harder to crack. His chances were scarce over the years, but IPL 2023 changed everything in his career. That season he played regularly and made an impression.

The left-hander performed a breakthrough season of 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.25 with a marvellous strike rate of 149.53. He made an overnight name for himself with his fantastic act of crushing Yash Dayal in a single over five sixes against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The knock won him a place in the Indian team to tour Ireland. Since that time Rinku has played in 33 T20Is, scoring 546 runs with an astounding average of 42 and a strike rate of 161.07, and has also appeared in two ODIs.

Rinku Singh’s IPL Salary and Retention by KKR

If the case of Rinku Singh in the IPL is considered, then one can see that he gradually improved. He started in 2017 with a Foundation Salary of INR 10 lakh and, staying with KKR, he earned INR 80 lakh/p.a. the previous year before getting INR 55 lakh/p.a. in 2022-2024. This has resulted in him playing consistently and this has cost KKR an unbelievable fee of INR 13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

He has completed 58 matches in total in the IPL and scored 1099 runs with a strike rate of 145.18 including 4 half-centuries. A highlight of his career comes with his unbeaten 67 against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. He even further more glorious in 2024 season when KKR won IPL trophy.

Rinku Singh’s Net Worth, Endorsements and BCCI Salary

Rinku Singh net worth will be around INR 20 crore by the year 2025. He is financially supported by not only the IPL checks but also by his central BCCI contract. In the Grade C category, he earns INR 1 crore a year and match fees of INR 6 lakh per ODI and INR 3 lakh per T20I.

Out of field, Rinku Singh has signed endorsement deals with MRF, SG, CEAT and JBL India. All these brand associations contribute to an average of INR 50-60 lakh annual revenues in his total income.

Rinku Singh’s House, Cars and Lifestyle

Rinku Singh is also a real estate investor. In addition to aiding with the renovation and expansion of his family home in Aligarh, which is worth almost INR 3.5 crore, he owns a 200-yard plot of land in Ozon City and three acres of farmland.

He is equally impressive in his love of automobiles. He owns a Ford Endeavour, Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Scorpio N, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Brezza and a Royal Enfield Bullet. These are a sign of his success story and something he loves other than cricket.

Rinku Singh is 27, and besides being a strong middle-order batter, he happens to be one of the young rising stars in Indian cricket with a blossoming lifestyle and wealth.

ALSO READ: Good News for Shreyas Iyer Fans! He’s Back in Action and to Lead India in Australia Tour