Good News for Shreyas Iyer Fans! He’s Back in Action and to Lead India in Australia Tour

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer who lost just by a margin a spot in India T20I squad to Asia cup 2025 will be making a comeback. It is reported that he may make a major comeback by leading India A in the next round with red-ball series against Australia A.

Shreyas Iyer to Lead India A in Red-Ball Series

On tour to India: Australia A will be playing a tough program of two four-day red-ball matches and three one-day games next week. The opening two matches and the three ODIs are all to be played at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and at Kanpur Green Park Stadium respectively.

The official India A squad has not been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet. But, Cricbuzz reported on Saturday that Iyer is leading in seeking a leadership position in this series.

Iyer, who earlier this year was selected not to play in the England Lions series, is now demonstrating his ability in the Duleep Trophy semifinal in Bengaluru. He is playing West Zone vs Central Zone keeping fit and match ready.

Shreyas Iyer Expected to Get Key Responsibility

It is expected that the Mumbai born cricketer will play an important role in the team, as captain or in some other top role. According to the sources, the selectors are evaluating his performances and leadership experiences in the recent past to give him assignment.

Players performing exceptional roles in the current running Duleep Trophy may also be in the reckoning along with Iyer. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhimanyu Easwaran and B Sai Sudharsan are among the names reportedly under the scanner in terms of selection. Easwaran, in particular, has been the captain of India A in the past and has additional experience.

Gaikwad, Jagadeesan and Patidar in the Mix

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar are among the batting prospects, and have all boosted their claims through significant performances at the Duleep Trophy. Jagadeesan who has just replaced Rishabh Pant in the 5th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy blasted 197 South Zone runs against North Zone.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who represented West Zone, contributed to the team with 184 runs in opposition to Central Zone in Bengaluru, created by giving 184 knocks. Rajat Patidar has also played equally well, registering 125 and 66 runs in his quarter final match followed by 47 runs in the semifinal match against West Zone.

Shreyas Iyer’s Return Brings Big Opportunity

It could be a stepping stone to Gaikwad and Jagadeesan, who still have not played their maiden Test. With three red-ball games already against England under his belt Patidar will be trying to entrench himself still further.

To Iyer, though, this series does not promise only runs and captaincy. It will provide him with an opportunity to demonstrate his stability and willingness to take on larger projects with Team India. His leadership might also offer young talents some valuable advice as India A is set to face a tough test against Australia A.

