Will Mitchell Starc Be Playing In The 2027 World Cup? Australian Pacer Reveals

Mitchell Starc may be one of the hardest fast bowlers in cricket, however, simply announcing his retirement from T20 Internationals less than six months before the 2026 T20 World Cup shocked many fans. The 35 year old fast bowler had a clear goal to ‘milk’ his body for everything he could get in as much Test cricket he wanted to sacrifice each format that he was most passionate about.

Mitchell Starc’s Long Term Plans

Clearly, there is a long term plan here. Starc wants to be fresh and at his best, leading into an upcoming busy schedule of international cricket that involves, an overseas Test series in India, an Ashes series, and the ODI World Cup in 2027. With this announcement, he is providing young bowlers like Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett the chance to develop. Starc has stated time and again that Test cricket is the highest priority for him, and there is no question Starc’s disassociation from T20I is one of the biggest sacrifices that he can make in regards to cricket. It is also important to note that early in his career, Starc made the decision to miss out on obligation of eight years straight of Indian Premier League existence, which in itself is said to have cost him well over $15 million dollars, to help protect his body for Test cricket.

Mitchell Starc’s International Career

Starc’s international career is thriving, he recently joined Glenn McGrath as only the second Australian fast bowler to play 100 Tests, and climbed into a rarefied air, having bowled over 400 Test wickets. In his personal life, Starc’s love for Tests pushed him to miss high profile occasions like the Champions Trophy, he wanted to prioritize being prepared for extended tours with a Test Championship final scheduled at Lords and a tour of the West Indies. Still, to this day and despite having spent most recent time in the limited overs limelight, he is still an ICC trophy winner in all formats T20 World Cup, 2021, World Test Championship even if in the Test Championship he was not a contributing player.

Mitchell Starc 2027 WC

Finally, Starc’s actions reflect the method of elite cricketers focused on long form endurance. Taking inspiration from, and acknowledging the likes of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, he begins to build the story of a long term legacy in red ball cricket, whether that comes at the risk of missing out on lucrative white ball contracts or not. Mitchell Starc is not walking away from the game, he is walking away from T20Is, to prepare his body and mind for the battles which he considers to be cricket and its bat versus ball contest. Starc’s legacy will only go down in history not on wickets taken, but rather in what he sacrificed for the sport he loves most.

