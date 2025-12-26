Rinku Singh’s Brisk 56-Ball Hundred Powers UP To Massive Total Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rinku Singh’s aggressive and unbeaten 106 off 60 powered Uttar Pradesh to 367/4 in 50 overs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. UP lost opener Abhishek Goswami early but Aryan Juyal and Dhruv Jurel stitched 96-run stand to provide the resistance. While Jurel went back for 67 off 57, Juyal continued his form and notched up a hundred.

He eventually scored 134 off 118, a knock decorated with 8 maximums and seven fours. Sameer Rizvi also chipped in with 32 off 46. But it was captain Rinku Singh who made headlines with his brisk batting. The left-handed batter struck four maximums and 11 fours.

Later, Prashant Veer, Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Choudhary rattled the opposition after picking up early wickets to reduce them to 47/3.

Rinku Singh was recently named in the T20 World Cup squad as well. The side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel has been named the vice-captain. Surprisingly, Shubman Gill’s name was omitted and instead, Ishan Kishan and Rinku were called back in the side.

Ishan will be the second-choice wicket-keeper batter for India and Sanju Samson is likely to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma in Shubman’s absence. India will also host New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup. The squad that has been named for the T20 World Cup will also play the Blackcaps in T20Is.

