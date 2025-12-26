Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE

In a massive boost for India, batter Shreyas Iyer has resumed batting and has reported to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment of his injury, according to a report in The Times of India. Team India is slated to play a three-match ODI series and five T20Is against New Zealand in January at home and Iyer might return to action against the Blackcaps.

The right-handed batter who last played for India in an ODI series against Australia, batted close to an hour without any discomfort and is eyeing a return in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Iyer had suffered an abdominal injury while taking a catch in the third ODI in Sydney between India and Australia. He had to be hospitalized and underwent an emergency procedure after it was discovered that he had ruptured his spleen and was bleeding internally.

“Shreyas Iyer had a very unfortunate injury in Australia and it made him miss a lot of competitive cricket. The good sign is that he is pain-free at the moment and batted without any trouble in Mumbai on Wednesday,” a BCCI official said.

“He is already back to regular training in the gym. So, no red flags there at the moment, but all depends on the CoE assessment. He will be there for anywhere between four to six days,” the official said.

India’s next ODI series is against New Zealand, beginning January 11, with the team likely to be announced around January 2 or 3.

India have already announced the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026. The side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while Axar Patel has been named his deputy. Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has also returned to the Indian team.

In a surprising turn of events, opening batter and Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has been left out and Sanju Samson is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

