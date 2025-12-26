LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE

Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE

India batter Shreyas Iyer has reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for further assessment of his recovery

Shreyas Iyer(Image Credit - ANI)
Shreyas Iyer(Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 26, 2025 11:28:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE

You Might Be Interested In

In a massive boost for India, batter Shreyas Iyer has resumed batting and has reported to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment of his injury, according to a report in The Times of India. Team India is slated to play a three-match ODI series and five T20Is against New Zealand in January at home and Iyer might return to action against the Blackcaps.

The right-handed batter who last played for India in an ODI series against Australia, batted close to an hour without any discomfort and is eyeing a return in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Iyer had suffered an abdominal injury while taking a catch in the third ODI in Sydney between India and Australia. He had to be hospitalized and underwent an emergency procedure after it was discovered that he had ruptured his spleen and was bleeding internally.

You Might Be Interested In

“Shreyas Iyer had a very unfortunate injury in Australia and it made him miss a lot of competitive cricket. The good sign is that he is pain-free at the moment and batted without any trouble in Mumbai on Wednesday,” a BCCI official said.

“He is already back to regular training in the gym. So, no red flags there at the moment, but all depends on the CoE assessment. He will be there for anywhere between four to six days,” the official said.

India’s next ODI series is against New Zealand, beginning January 11, with the team likely to be announced around January 2 or 3.

India have already announced the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026. The side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while Axar Patel has been named his deputy. Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has also returned to the Indian team. 

In a surprising turn of events, opening batter and Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has been left out and Sanju Samson is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 11:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: india vs new zealandshreyas iyerVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Rohit Sharma Fails To Continue Form, Gets Out For Golden Duck Against Uttarakhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

Cricket Records: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 350 ODI Wickets

Explained: Why December 26 Is Called ‘Boxing Day’ In The Sporting World

LATEST NEWS

‘Mark’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kichcha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Roars Strong, Fresh Rs 6.25 Crore on Opening Day

Surat Indoor Stadium Comes Alive as V N Godhani School Hosts Grand Annual Function

Another Indian Killed In Canada – Why Is Violence Against Indians Rising Across The Country? Explained

Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE

Bharat Lubricants: Decades of Excellence Solidify Surat-Based Manufacturer’s Global Presence

Salman Khan Preps for 60 with Incredible Fitness Routine

President Droupadi Murmu Unveils The Constitution Of India In Santhali Language

The Royal Pink Diamond: A Modern Chapter in a Centuries-Old Story

Jamie Lever Quits Social Media? Comedian Takes Sudden Break After Tanya Mittal Mimicry Sparks Massive Backlash

Gold Crosses Rs 4,530, Silver Tops Rs 75: Precious Metals Are On Fire; Here’s Why

Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE
Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE
Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE
Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE

QUICK LINKS