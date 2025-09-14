Rishabh Pant begins rehabilitation journey at BCCI Centre in Bengaluru
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 23:22:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to begin his rehabilitation journey at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after a right foot fracture sustained during the Old Trafford Test against England in July.

With India’s next World Test Championship assignment looming – a two-Test series against West Indies at home (October 2-6 in Ahmedabad and October 10-14 in Delhi) – the timing of Pant’s return is crucial, and the selection for the series is expected in the last week of September, making his rehabilitation timeline critical, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Pant sustained a brutal blow on his right foot and was forced to leave the field in the 68th over of the opening day of the fourth Test. In Manchester, a toe-crushing yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes struck him on his foot.

After Pant endured the blow, the swelling was immediately visible, and blood dripped slowly when he removed his boot. The pain was intense and evident on his face. He retired hurt on 37(54) at that time, couldn’t walk back and went off the ground on a golf buggy.

He returned to the field with a broken foot and added valuable runs with his flamboyance to propel India to 358. The 27-year-old didn’t keep the wickets and remained in the dressing room in the second innings.

Washington Sundar was promoted in the ranks and hammered an unbeaten 101(296) and played a priceless role in steering India to a famous draw alongside Ravindra Jadeja at Old Trafford.

On the second day, Pant shocked everyone. Just before lunch, India stood at 314/6. The explosive southpaw, geared up, walked back to the crease and was greeted with resounding applause from the spectators.

In his unexpected return, Pant pulled the ball with sheer power and hammered his 90th six in Test cricket to go level with Virender Sehwag, India’s highest six-hitter in the format.

He topped it up by driving the ball away for a four to bring up a hard-fought half-century. England tearaway Jofra Archer pulled the curtain down on Rishabh’s resistance at 54(75) by sending his off-stump cartwheeled in the air with a rip-roaring delivery. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bcci-centrebengaluruchris woakesCricket newscricket-rehabilitationenglandIndia cricketrishabh pantwest-indies-seriesWorld Test Championship

