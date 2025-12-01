LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate bcci donald trump Chennai news Parliament Winter Session elon musk 2025 F1 Drivers standings Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate bcci donald trump Chennai news Parliament Winter Session elon musk 2025 F1 Drivers standings Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate bcci donald trump Chennai news Parliament Winter Session elon musk 2025 F1 Drivers standings Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate bcci donald trump Chennai news Parliament Winter Session elon musk 2025 F1 Drivers standings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate bcci donald trump Chennai news Parliament Winter Session elon musk 2025 F1 Drivers standings Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate bcci donald trump Chennai news Parliament Winter Session elon musk 2025 F1 Drivers standings Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate bcci donald trump Chennai news Parliament Winter Session elon musk 2025 F1 Drivers standings Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate bcci donald trump Chennai news Parliament Winter Session elon musk 2025 F1 Drivers standings
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?

Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli extended their dominance in ODI cricket with another solid stand in the first India–South Africa match in Ranchi. Rohit hit a quick 57, while Kohli produced a commanding 135, marking his 52nd ODI hundred. Their 136-run partnership came at a crucial moment after an early wicket and stabilised India’s innings.

The Ro-Ko Partnership
The Ro-Ko Partnership

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 1, 2025 08:59:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?

India’s first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi witnessed a powerful batting display from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The pair came together after an early wicket and kept full control of the innings. They added 136 runs for the second wicket and kept India’s scoring rate steady.

Rohit made 57 runs off 51 balls, hitting clean boundaries to maintain pressure on the bowlers. Kohli then took charge after Rohit’s dismissal and built his innings with confidence. Their controlled approach helped India post a strong total on the board during the opening match of the series.

Kohli Scores a Dominant Century

Virat Kohli continued to anchor the innings once Rohit returned to the pavilion. He kept rotating the strike and played fluent shots across the ground. Kohli reached a well-deserved century and maintained full control through the middle overs. His knock gave India a dominant platform for a big finish.

India finally reached 349 for 8 in fifty overs. The partnership between Rohit and Kohli shaped the innings and gave the hosts complete command. Their consistent match awareness supported India’s plan and ensured steady progress after the early breakthrough by South Africa.

The match in Ranchi added new numbers to the long list of records held by Rohit and Kohli. They now hold the record for most runs scored by a batting pair at home in ODIs, with 2667 runs in 41 innings. They also matched many top pairs globally with their tally of 20 century partnerships.

Their combined achievements place them among the most reliable batting duos in world cricket. Their steady form in ODIs highlights their long years of experience, quick decision-making, and strong understanding at the crease.

The Ro-Ko Partnership 

Rohit Sharma hit a sharp 57 off 51 balls, striking five fours and three sixes. During this innings, he moved past Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes in One-Day Internationals. Virat Kohli followed with a brilliant 135 off 120 balls, hitting 11 fours and seven sixes as he reached his 52nd ODI hundred.

Their stand came at an important stage after Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early. Rohit and Kohli handled the South African attack with full control and slowly pushed India to a strong position. Their partnership showed once again why they continue to play a key role in India’s ODI plans and why their presence still strengthens India’s white-ball cricket.

Category Updated Milestone
Total Partnership Runs 5,619+
All-Time ODI Ranking 3rd
Century Stands 20
50+ Run Stands 50+
Innings Together 140+
Ranchi Partnership 136 runs
Previous Century Stand January 2020 (all formats)
Home ODI Runs (India) 2,667 (World Record)

A Partnership That Strengthens India’s Future

The successful stand between Rohit and Kohli in Ranchi once again showed how strongly they support India’s ODI plans. Their presence gives the team stability at a time when formats, conditions, and new players keep changing.

The records they continue to build show that both players remain ready for future tournaments, including the 2027 World Cup. Their form will help India plan confidently for upcoming series.

The team gains strength when seasoned players perform consistently, and this partnership continues to offer that reliability in important matches.

Must Read: Will Virat Kohli Never Return To Test Cricket? Star Batter Puts An End To All Rumours After Ranchi ODI

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 8:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: odirohit sharmavirat kohli’

RELATED News

Will Virat Kohli Never Return To Test Cricket? Star Batter Puts An End To All Rumours After Ranchi ODI

F1 2025 Points Table Updated: Abu Dhabi GP Set For Thrilling Title Decider

Max Verstappen Dominates To Win The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

IND vs SA: India Survive Corbin Bosch Scare To Seal 17-Run Win In Opening ODI, Men In Blue Lead Series 1-0

Can Max Verstappen Win The 2025 Championship Title If He Wins The Qatar GP?

LATEST NEWS

India Evacuates Stranded Nationals Including Pakistani Citizen After Cyclone Ditwah In Sri Lanka: A Look Back At India’s Heroic Rescue Missions Around World

WATCH | Angry Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi Again, Questions Media Training: ‘Kaha Se Aatey He?’, Triggers Huge Social Media Backlash

Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Waaree Energies, NTPC, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech And Many Other In Focus Today

Donald Trump Gives Ultimatum To Nicolas Maduro, Says Call Went ‘Badly’: Is The US All Set To Strike Venezuela Now?

Chennai School Holiday: Cyclone Ditwah Kills 3, Are Schools Shut In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As IMD Issues Weather Warning?

Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: 13 Key Bills To Be Tabled; Will The Heat Rise Over Special Voter Roll Revision?

Is Trump Facing Health Issues? Viral Mar-a-Lago Photo Sparks Calls For MRI Results,Triggers Comparisons With Biden

7 Delhi Food Markets That Will Make Every Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Hungry For More

Marco Rubio Calls US-Ukraine Talks In Florida ‘Very Productive’ As Peace Efforts Continue

What Is Two-State Solution? Pope Leo Says It’s The Only Way To End Israel-Palestine Conflict Amid Gaza War

Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?
Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?
Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?
Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?

QUICK LINKS