Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?

India’s first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi witnessed a powerful batting display from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The pair came together after an early wicket and kept full control of the innings. They added 136 runs for the second wicket and kept India’s scoring rate steady.

Rohit made 57 runs off 51 balls, hitting clean boundaries to maintain pressure on the bowlers. Kohli then took charge after Rohit’s dismissal and built his innings with confidence. Their controlled approach helped India post a strong total on the board during the opening match of the series.

Kohli Scores a Dominant Century

Virat Kohli continued to anchor the innings once Rohit returned to the pavilion. He kept rotating the strike and played fluent shots across the ground. Kohli reached a well-deserved century and maintained full control through the middle overs. His knock gave India a dominant platform for a big finish.

India finally reached 349 for 8 in fifty overs. The partnership between Rohit and Kohli shaped the innings and gave the hosts complete command. Their consistent match awareness supported India’s plan and ensured steady progress after the early breakthrough by South Africa.

The match in Ranchi added new numbers to the long list of records held by Rohit and Kohli. They now hold the record for most runs scored by a batting pair at home in ODIs, with 2667 runs in 41 innings. They also matched many top pairs globally with their tally of 20 century partnerships.

Their combined achievements place them among the most reliable batting duos in world cricket. Their steady form in ODIs highlights their long years of experience, quick decision-making, and strong understanding at the crease.

The Ro-Ko Partnership

Rohit Sharma hit a sharp 57 off 51 balls, striking five fours and three sixes. During this innings, he moved past Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes in One-Day Internationals. Virat Kohli followed with a brilliant 135 off 120 balls, hitting 11 fours and seven sixes as he reached his 52nd ODI hundred.

Their stand came at an important stage after Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early. Rohit and Kohli handled the South African attack with full control and slowly pushed India to a strong position. Their partnership showed once again why they continue to play a key role in India’s ODI plans and why their presence still strengthens India’s white-ball cricket.

Category Updated Milestone Total Partnership Runs 5,619+ All-Time ODI Ranking 3rd Century Stands 20 50+ Run Stands 50+ Innings Together 140+ Ranchi Partnership 136 runs Previous Century Stand January 2020 (all formats) Home ODI Runs (India) 2,667 (World Record)

A Partnership That Strengthens India’s Future

The successful stand between Rohit and Kohli in Ranchi once again showed how strongly they support India’s ODI plans. Their presence gives the team stability at a time when formats, conditions, and new players keep changing.

The records they continue to build show that both players remain ready for future tournaments, including the 2027 World Cup. Their form will help India plan confidently for upcoming series.

The team gains strength when seasoned players perform consistently, and this partnership continues to offer that reliability in important matches.

