Home > Sports > Roman Reigns Written Off WWE TV After Brutal Attack, Heads to Hollywood for Major Role

Roman Reigns Written Off WWE TV After Brutal Attack, Heads to Hollywood for Major Role

Roman Reigns has been written off WWE TV following a brutal attack by Seth Rollins’ new faction on RAW. This scripted exit paves the way for Reigns to begin filming his role as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. He’s expected to return around Survivor Series in November.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 5, 2025 20:52:10 IST

Roman Reigns has officially been written off WWE television following a brutal attack on the August 4th episode of Monday Night Raw. In the show’s closing segment, Reigns was ambushed by the newly formed faction led by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. This on-screen assault is part of a storyline meant to explain Reigns’ upcoming hiatus.

During the main event, Rollins defended his title against LA Knight, but the match ended in chaos after CM Punk interfered. The aftermath saw Rollins, joined by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, dismantle Knight and Punk.

A Shocking Beatdown Ends Raw

As the trio celebrated, Reigns’ music hit, and the former champion charged the ring. However, the numbers advantage was too much. After a Stomp from Rollins, a spear by Breakker, and three crushing Tsunami splashes from Reed, Reigns was left motionless as Raw went off the air.

Hollywood Beckons the Tribal Chief

Behind the scenes, Roman Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) is stepping away from WWE to film a major Hollywood role. According to Deadline, he has been cast as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. The demanding production schedule necessitates his absence from WWE programming for the foreseeable future.

Though no exact return date has been revealed, Reigns is currently advertised for WWE’s Survivor Series in November, hinting at a possible comeback later this year.

A New Chapter for Roman Reigns?

This departure comes just days after Reigns suffered a major loss to John Cena at SummerSlam, ending his dominant heel run. His actions on Raw—fighting alongside fan favorites—suggest a potential character shift. Upon return, Reigns may take on a new babyface persona, marking the end of his “Tribal Chief” era.

Meanwhile, Rollins and his faction have seized control of Raw, making it clear that a new power dynamic is in place.

Tags: hollywoodRoman ReignsWWE

