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Home > Sports News > RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 3: Sanju Samson returns to Guwahati as CSK face Rajasthan Royals. Pitch report, predicted XIs, and MS Dhoni injury update.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in frame. (IPL)
Ruturaj Gaikwad in frame. (IPL)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 30, 2026 16:02:47 IST

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RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: The 2008 IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals, will battle it out against the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, in a high-profile encounter in the city of Guwahati on Monday. Sanju Samson, who was an integral part of Rajasthan till the last season, will feature as a top-order batter for Chennai Super Kings in this match after a trade-off between the two franchises before the IPL auction last year. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of IPL 2025 mid-tournament, will return as captain of the side.

A heartbreaking fact for CSK fans is that MS Dhoni is unlikely to feature in today’s contest as he is undergoing recovery from a calf injury.

Toss: The match toss between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST.

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Time: March 30, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson (c)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, Shimron Hetmyer, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag (vc), Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL Match?

The match will be live telecast on the JioHotstar app and website, with telecast available on the Star Sports Network.

RR vs CSK, Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is expected to be flat, with the team chasing a total, getting the upper hand. Some grass covering on the wicket, but it is only there to hold the surface. The quick outfield with dew factor involved will be problematic for the spinners.

RR vs CSK Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhurv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry. 

RR vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma

Also Read: IPL 2026: How MS Dhoni’s Absence Is Good News For Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of RR vs CSK in Guwahati? — Explained

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