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Home > Sports News > RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match report: Rajasthan Royals register a dominant win powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings, while RCB fall short despite Krunal Pandya’s efforts.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory. Photo X
RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 11, 2026 01:00:58 IST

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RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals produced a commanding chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their IPL 2026 clash in Guwahati, overhauling a challenging target of 202 with remarkable ease in the final stages.

RCB earlier posted a strong total of 201/8 after being put under pressure in the first half of their innings. Their top order struggled to find momentum as Virat Kohli fell early, deceived by a sharp googly from Ravi Bishnoi. The innings, however, was revived by skipper Rajat Patidar, who played a superb captain’s knock of 63 off 40 balls. He held the innings together after a top-order collapse and ensured RCB remained competitive despite regular setbacks.

In the closing overs, RCB received a major boost from impact substitute Venkatesh Iyer, who delivered a stunning unbeaten cameo. His explosive 29 off just 15 deliveries pushed RCB past the 200-run mark and gave them a defendable total at 201/8.

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However, Rajasthan Royals responded with a fearless batting display that completely shifted the momentum of the match. Their chase was built on a breathtaking partnership between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, who dismantled the RCB bowling attack with aggressive strokeplay and perfect timing.

Sooryavanshi once again showcased his extraordinary form, smashing a quickfire 26-ball 78 and setting the tone early in the innings. At the other end, Jurel anchored the chase brilliantly and then accelerated at the right moment. Together, the duo stitched a 108-run partnership off just 37 balls, effectively taking the match away from RCB before the death overs even arrived.

Even after Sooryavanshi’s dismissal, RR never lost control of the chase. Jurel continued to dominate the scoring, eventually finishing unbeaten on 81 and guiding his side home with composure and authority. His ability to rotate strike and punish loose deliveries ensured there were no late stumbles in the chase.

RCB tried to fight back through their bowlers with Krunal Pandya providing breakthroughs at key moments, but the damage had already been done by RR’s top-order assault.

In the end, Rajasthan Royals completed a comfortable victory, highlighting both their batting depth and explosive top-order potential, while RCB were left to reflect on a strong total that ultimately proved insufficient against a relentless chase.

FAQs – RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match

1. Who won the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match?
Rajasthan Royals won the match by six wickets after successfully chasing down 202 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

2. Who was the top scorer for Rajasthan Royals?
Dhruv Jurel was the top scorer with an unbeaten 81, guiding RR to a comfortable win in the chase.

3. How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the match?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a explosive innings of 78 off just 26 balls, giving RR a flying start in the chase.

4. Who were the key performers for RCB in the match?
Rajat Patidar scored a brilliant 63 off 40 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer added a late unbeaten cameo of 29 off 15 balls to push RCB past 200.

5. What was the turning point of the match?
The 108-run partnership between Sooryavanshi and Jurel, coming in just 37 balls, completely shifted the game in Rajasthan Royals’ favour.

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RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory

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RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory
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