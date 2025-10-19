Ruud reaches Stockholm final, Rune suffers season-ending injury

VIDEO SHOWS: ATP 250 NORDIC OPEN SEMI-FINAL HIGHLIGHTS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (OCTOBER 18, 2025) (ATP MEDIA/ IMG – See restrictions) DENIS SHAPOVALOV V CASPER RUUD FIRST SET 1. RUUD BREAKS SERVE WITH A BACKHAND VOLLEY 2. RUUD WITH AN OVERHEAD FOREHAND VOLLEY WINNER SECOND SET 3. RUUD GETS TO A DROP SHOT AND A HITS A FOREHAND WINNER TO BREAK SERVE 4. MATCH POINT – SHAPAOVALOV NETS A FOREHAND, RUUD WINS 6-3 6-4 5. PLAYERS SHAKING HANDS, SHAKING HANDS WITH UMPIRE 6. VARIOUS OF RUUD TAKING APPLAUSE HOLGER RUNE V UGO HUMBERT FIRST SET 7. SET POINT – RUNE TAKES SET 6-4 WITH A FOREHAND WINNER SECOND SET 8. HUMBERT SAVES BREAK POINT WITH A FOREHAND 9. VARIOUS OF RUNE LIMPING 10. MEMBER OF CROWD REACTING 11. HUMBERT PUTTING HIS ARM AROUND RUNE 12. RUNE'S MOTHER, ANEKE, REACTING 13. RUNE SAT COURTSIDE WITH WRAPPING ON THIGH 14. UMPIRE ANNOUNCING RUNE'S RETIREMENT 15. VARIOUS OF CROWD APPLAUDING 16. RUNE LIMPING OFF COURT WITH ASSISTANCE STORY: Second seed Casper Ruud reached the final of the ATP 250 Nordic Open in Stockholm on Saturday (October 18) with a 6-3 6-4 win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov. The 26-year-old Norwegian, who lost to Shapovalov in this year's Dallas Open final, won 83% (34/41) of points behind his first serve on his way to exacting revenge. Ruud will face French fourth seed Ugo Humbert who advanced after Holger Rune was forced to retire with an Achilles injury that likely cuts short his season. The top seed Dane and 2022 champion in Stockholm overcame a hamstring issue in his quarter-final win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry but was unable to continue against Humbert leading 6-4 2-2 after feeling a sharp pain in his left leg. (Production: Conal Quinn)

