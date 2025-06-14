Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Sports > SA VS AUS: Why Was Steve Smith Sent To The Hospital In The Middle Of The WTC Final?

SA VS AUS: Why Was Steve Smith Sent To The Hospital In The Middle Of The WTC Final?

Steve Smith suffers a compound dislocation in his right little finger during the WTC Final against South Africa, casting doubt over his West Indies tour. South Africa, chasing 282, face setbacks as Temba Bavuma injures his hamstring mid-innings.

Published By: Ashish Singh
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 08:34:45 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Australia suffered a major setback on Day Three of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s, as star batter Steve Smith sustained a compound dislocation in his right little finger.

The incident occurred in the 20th over when Smith, fielding at wide first slip with a helmet, attempted to catch an edge from South Africa captain Temba Bavuma off Mitchell Starc’s bowling.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t react in time and missed the chance, injuring his finger in the process.

Immediate Exit and Replacement with a Young Substitute

Smith, who was positioned just 14 metres from the stumps, immediately left the field after the injury. Teenage opener Sam Konstas replaced him as a substitute fielder, but a few overs later, Konstas also needed medical assistance.

As a result, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann came in as the second substitute for Australia.

Cricket Australia Confirms Dislocation and Hospital Visit

Cricket Australia (CA) later confirmed that Smith had suffered a compound dislocation in his right little finger. “He was assessed by the Australian team medical staff at the ground and then taken to a hospital for an X-ray and further treatment,” CA said in a statement.

Smith did not return to the field during the post-tea session.

Smith’s injury raises serious concerns for Australia’s upcoming Test tour of the West Indies, which begins in just ten days. With his participation now in doubt, the Australian team will need to consider alternate plans.

The only consolation for the team is that Smith had already completed his batting duties, scoring 66 and 13 in the match.

Australia Set 282-Run Target for South Africa

Australia set South Africa a tough target of 282 runs, following a second innings total of 207. The effort was bolstered by Mitchell Starc’s gritty 58 and a crucial 59-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood for the final wicket.

Their late resistance added valuable runs to the scoreboard.

In reply, South Africa reached 94/2 in 24 overs, with Aiden Markram holding firm on 49 off 66 balls. They still need 188 more runs to win.

However, the visitors were hit by a setback as captain Temba Bavuma appeared to tweak his hamstring just before the tea break. He walked off at 11 not out and will undergo further assessment to determine his ability to continue.

ALSO READ:  Why Mohammad Yousuf Resigned As Batting Coach From Pakistan’s NCA

Tags: latest cricket newssa vs aussteve smith
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?