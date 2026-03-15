SA vs NZ: South Africa Beat New Zealand by 7 Wickets in 1st T20I, Debutants Mokoena and Esterhuizen Shine

South Africa defeated New Zealand to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The Proteas started on a brilliant note with the ball in hand in the first innings to restrict the hosts to a score of only 91 runs. Debutant Nqobani Mokoena picked up three wickets before Gerald Coetzee and Ottneil Baartman picked up a couple of wickets each in their opening spells.

In reply, the Kiwis bowled well to stretch the game to the 17th over. However, Connor Esterhuizen, playing his first international match, remained not out while opening the innings and made 45 runs in 48 balls in a tricky chase for the visitors. For New Zealand, their skipper, Mitchell Santner, bowled with extreme control, giving away only eight runs in his four overs.

On a pitch where stroke-making was difficult, New Zealand would believe they were short of 15-20 runs as they lost by seven wickets in the opening game of the series.

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