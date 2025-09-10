SAI NCSSR And IIT Delhi Sign MoU To Give Impetus To Wider Use Of Sports Science And Innovation In India

Under the guidance of Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to promote Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Sports Science Research (NCSSR) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to strengthen cooperation in the domains of sports sciences, advanced technology, and indigenous innovation.

The MoU will foster inter-institutional coordination and focus on the development of indigenous sports equipment, sports science devices, and cutting-edge technologies. By minimizing dependence on imported tools and embracing home-grown solutions, this initiative aligns with the Government of India’s campaign ‘Garv se Swadeshi’ particularly within the sports sector.

Photo Credit: SAI

Speaking about the partnership, Union Sports Minister Dr Manuskh Mandaviya said: “This partnership reflects the Ministry’s commitment to integrating science and technology with sports to empower Indian athletes and ensure they are equipped to compete at the highest level internationally. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated the use of Swadeshi products and this partnership perfectly aligns with his vision.”

This collaboration is expected to:

• Facilitate high-quality research in sports science and engineering

• Promote innovation-driven projects for athlete performance enhancement

• Enable knowledge sharing between leading experts and institutions

• Contribute to injury prevention and athlete well-being

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary Sports, MYAS and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi. The MoU was signed by NCSSR Director-cum-Head Brig. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak on behalf of SAI and Prof. Ashwini K. Agrawal, Dean (R&D) on behalf of IIT Delhi. Dignitaries present during the MoU signing ceremony were Prof. Deepak Joshi, Prof. Biswarup Mukherjee, Prof. K.K. Deepak, Prof. Anil Varma, Dean (International Programmes) and Prof. Neetu Singh, Head(CBME) all from IIT Delhi.

Coinciding with the MoU signing, Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary Sports, MYAS also inaugurated the newly-established Biomechanics Laboratory at IIT Delhi. This facility is equipped to conduct advanced sports science assessments and biomechanical research. The lab will play a vital role in delivering scientific insights into athlete movement, optimizing performance, and mitigating the risk of injuries.

The lab aims to strengthen India’s sports science infrastructure and fostering innovation to support both able-body and para athletes, a significant stride towards promoting inclusivity.

