Home > Sports > Sanju Samson Clicks Adorable Pictures With His Wife Charulatha Ramesh After Winning Player Of The Tournament Award In T20 World Cup 2026 – Watch VIDEO

Sanju Samson Clicks Adorable Pictures With His Wife Charulatha Ramesh After Winning Player Of The Tournament Award In T20 World Cup 2026 – Watch VIDEO

Sanju Samson's comeback into the side as an opener proved to be a masterstroke for India after the defeat against South Africa.

Sanju Samson Clicks Adorable Pictures With His Wife Charulatha Ramesh After Winning Player Of The Tournament Award In T20 World Cup 2026. (Credits: Charulatha Ramesh X)
Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: March 9, 2026 16:48:11 IST

Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson was seen clicking pictures with his wife Charulatha Ramesh and his Player of the Tournament award earned after his starring role in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory. Samson beamed with smile as he clicked a picture right on the middle of the pitch, on which he clobbered 89 to propel India to a match-winning total.

Sanju Samson aggregates 321 runs in five matches of T20 World Cup 2026:

With India receiving a wake-up call following their loss to South Africa, they decided to change their batting order, bringing in Samson to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma and pushed Ishan Kishan to No.3. It proved to be a masterstroke. While the Kerala-born cricketer perished for a short and impactful cameo against Zimbabwe, he rose to the occasion massively against the West Indies, England and New Zealand. The right-hander struck an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in Kolkata to help the Men in Blue chase down 196 on what was a virtual quarter-final.

He carried on from his heroics in Kolkata to slam 89 against England in the high-scoring semi-final in Mumbai. With the hosts plundering 253 in their 20 overs, Jacob Bethell’s hundred took the Englishmen within touching distance of the target only to fall seven runs short eventually. Samson played another belligerent knock of 89 in the final against New Zealand as India amassed a match-winning total of 255 to win the one-sided contest by 96 runs. The 31-year-old’s wife posted a picture on Instagram with an adorable caption:

My trophy holding his. Just too grateful.”



“I’m grateful for everyone who supported me” – Sanju Samson

Speaking at the post-game presentation, Samson singled out Sachin Tendulkar for consistently being in touch with him and giving him confidence, claiming:

“To be honest, there has been a lot of guidance and suggestions from senior players. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. From the last couple of months – I hope I can share it here – I’ve been in constant touch with Sachin sir. I reached out to sir and had huge [long] conversations with him. Even yesterday [Saturday] night, he called me up to check how I am feeling. Getting guidance from someone like him – that clarity, game preparation, awareness and game sense – I’m grateful for everyone who supported me.”

Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match in the final for his haul of 4-0-15-4.

Also Read: “Zero Civic Sense” : Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Face Backlash for Lying on Podium After T20 World Cup 2026 Final

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 4:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS