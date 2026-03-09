LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Zero Civic Sense" : Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Face Backlash for Lying on Podium After T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma have been brutally trolled for lying down on the podium after T20 World Cup 2026 final.

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Brutally Trolled For Lying Down On The Podium After T20 World Cup 2026 Final| Fans Say 'No Civic Sense'. (Image Credits: X/Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: March 9, 2026 14:27:42 IST

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma were seen lying on the podium after the Men in Blue’s commanding 96-run win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on March 8, Sunday. Nevertheless, the couple have copped plenty of jibes from a section of fans, trolling them for not having a civic sense.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma made their relationship public in October 2025:

The couple made their relationship public in October 2025, with Mahieka accompanying the Team India star in public events and during cricket matches. The two have been spotted together, expressing love for each other publicly on numerous occasions during T20 World Cup 2026. Mahieka has also been seen cheering Pandya from the stands and spending time with his son Agastya. Since the Men in Blue clinched their second consecutive T20 World Cup to create history, emotions rode high among the cricketers and their families. However, the two lying on the podium at the Narendra Modi Stadium was met with plenty of jibes. Moreover, Pandya also had the national flag wrapped around him.

Here are some of the netizens reactions:

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, Pandya said losing the final didn’t even cross their mind and that the T20 World Cup 2024 decider was on his mind even during the semi-final against England. He stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

QUICK LINKS