“Zero Civic Sense” : Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Face Backlash for Lying on Podium After T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma were seen lying on the podium after the Men in Blue’s commanding 96-run win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on March 8, Sunday. Nevertheless, the couple have copped plenty of jibes from a section of fans, trolling them for not having a civic sense.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma made their relationship public in October 2025:

The couple made their relationship public in October 2025, with Mahieka accompanying the Team India star in public events and during cricket matches. The two have been spotted together, expressing love for each other publicly on numerous occasions during T20 World Cup 2026. Mahieka has also been seen cheering Pandya from the stands and spending time with his son Agastya. Since the Men in Blue clinched their second consecutive T20 World Cup to create history, emotions rode high among the cricketers and their families. However, the two lying on the podium at the Narendra Modi Stadium was met with plenty of jibes. Moreover, Pandya also had the national flag wrapped around him.

Here are some of the netizens reactions:

Fir bolta hai ki log iski chapri kyu bolte hai — Guptchar (@guptchhar) March 9, 2026

these are so cheesy and cringey! yuck 🤮 — Ayushee (@goddessayushee) March 9, 2026

This is what happens when a chapri gets rich. Classless behaviour — Walkhan (@khanwal89) March 9, 2026

Ye kitni overacting krega.!! — urstruly.1 (@VikashChou70911) March 9, 2026

No civic sense couples from dharavi😭😭 — Dive (@crickohlic) March 9, 2026

“ I have 10 more years left in me” – Hardik Pandya

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, Pandya said losing the final didn’t even cross their mind and that the T20 World Cup 2024 decider was on his mind even during the semi-final against England. He stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

“I have 10 more years left in me and I want to win 10 more ICC titles. That’s my goal. It’s quite emotional. Because winning the WC in India, the excitement of the people, it’s amazing. The effort we have put in… From yesterday I knew we are champions. The only self belief I had was there was no other result. Losing wasn’t a thought. I am thankful for God. When I was bowling the 19th over against England, I was thinking about the 2024 World Cup final. I told Kishan and Abhishek also that when you go out to bat, think of good memories.”

Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament for his 321 runs in five innings at 80.36.

Also Read: Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final