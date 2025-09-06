Sanju Samson’s Net Worth: A Look into His IPL Earnings, Salary, and Endorsements

Through his IPL performances and the exposure that has seen him participate more in the international cricketing arena, Sanju Samson has emerged as one of the most reliable and dependable stars of the Indian cricket. After a bang with Rajasthan Royals, the wicketkeeper-batter has been very crucial in the team.

Sanju Samson IPL Journey and Salary Growth

In 2012, Samson was the first player to make an entry in IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders at a bid price of INR 8 lakh but did not participate in a single match. This occurred in 2013 upon being bought by Rajasthan Royals at INR 10 lakh. He would become a regular starter that season, and would win the Best Young Player Award when he was 19.

His salary also reflected on his popularity in IPL. Pay shot rose to INR 4 crore/year in 2014-15 which further rose slightly to INR 4.2 crore in 2016-18. The Royals also renewed his contract of INR 8 crore extending till 2021 in 2018.

His growing popularity was mentioned at the time of the actual leap in 2022 when he was kept on an INR 14 crore salary. By 2025, Sanju Samson was listed among the most highly paid players in the tournament with an INR 18 crore salary.

Sanju Samson’s Net Worth and Kerala League Record

Despite his IPL earnings making up the biggest portion of his wealth, Samson became the first in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) when Kochi Blue Tigers bid him a record deal of INR 26.80 lakh. The amount earned him the title of the highest priced player in league history.

Season after season, the net worth of Sanju Samson has been growing. He is projected to have net worth of around INR 78-86 crore by the year 2024-25. This has been done not only through his IPL contracts but also through his BCCI pay, endorsements and investments.

Sanju Samson BCCI Salary and Endorsements

Samson first represented the country internationally in 2015, though not as a regular member of the national team until 2021. In 2022, BCCI gave him a Grade C contract that expires in 2025 with an annual retainer of INR 1 crore. Besides this, he is also earning INR 6 lakh per ODI and INR 3 lakh per T20I appearance.

Endorsements have also been another massive source of revenue. Sanju Samson is said to annually rake in around INR 5 to 7 crore of brand alliances. He has worked with such popular brands as Gillette, BharatPe, Walkmate, Single.id, Club Mahindra, SG and UBON. The fee he charges per transaction is INR 25 to 40 lakh.

Sanju Samson’s Lifestyle and Investments

Investment is a significant portion of the net worth of Sanju Samsons. He owns a bungalow worth INR 6 crores in Thiruvananthapuram where he is living with his wife, Charulatha Remesh. It is said that he has his property in such cities as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, as well.

He also enjoys posh cars and he has a car collection with a range Rover sport valued at INR 1.84 crore, a BMW 5 series valued at nearly INR 70 lakh, an Audi A6 worth INR 66 lakh and a Mercedes-Benz C-class worth nearly INR 61 lakh.

Sanju Samson earns a career and life networth of 30. With his cricket career steadily increasing, along with smart investments and a solid base of brand endorsements, he is also becoming one of the most well-paid cricketers in India.

ALSO READ: Rinku Singh’s Net Worth: A Deep Dive into His IPL Earnings, Salary, and Endorsements