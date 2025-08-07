IPL 2026 Sanju Samson-Rajasthan Royals Rift: Star Skipper Requests Exit Amid Deepening Tensions

Rajasthan Royals’ longest-serving player and captain, Sanju Samson, has reportedly asked the franchise to release or trade him ahead of the IPL 2026 season. As per a Cricbuzz report dated August 7, serious differences have emerged between the Kerala-born cricketer and the RR management. While Samson has remained silent in public, multiple sources close to him have confirmed his desire to exit the franchise. “It is a fact that serious differences have cropped up between Sanju Samson and the Royals management,” the report said, highlighting a complete breakdown in communication between both parties.

Family & Player Camp Support Samson’s Decision

According to the report, even members of Samson’s family have acknowledged his dissatisfaction. “He no longer wishes to continue with the Royals,” they reportedly said. Some current IPL and international players close to Samson also claim that his relationship with the team has soured in recent times. Despite being RR’s most capped player with 149 matches and their all-time top run-scorer with 4027 runs, Samson appears to be ready for a fresh start elsewhere. Notably, he scored 285 runs in IPL 2024 with one half-century from nine games.

Rajasthan Royals on Retaining Samson as Captain

Contrary to Samson’s request, Rajasthan Royals’ management has shown no intention of parting ways. As per a Times of India report on August 6, RR remains firm in its commitment to keeping Samson as their “undisputed captain.” A franchise source reportedly stated, “RR have decided not to trade Samson or any of their players for now.” The 29-year-old was retained for ₹18 crore ahead of the mega auction and has led RR in 67 matches since becoming captain in 2021, winning 33.

A Decade-Long Journey Nearing Its End?

Sanju Samson’s association with RR spans over a decade. After an initial stint with KKR in 2012, he joined RR and made his IPL debut in 2013. Barring two seasons with Delhi Capitals during RR’s suspension, he has been a cornerstone of the franchise, even scoring a century in his first game as captain. Now, his unexpected fallout may mark the end of a significant IPL chapter.

