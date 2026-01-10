LIVE TV
Sanju Samson receiving batting tips from Yuvraj Singh – a list of cricketers who are Students of Yuvraj

A viral video showing Sanju Samson receiving batting tips from former India star Yuvraj Singh has reignited discussion about Samson’s role in India’s T20 setup ahead of the T20 World Cup. Yuvraj’s mentoring has previously helped players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma establish themselves in the Indian team

Image credits : X
Image credits : X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 10, 2026 15:58:34 IST

A viral video has brought Sanju Samson back into the spotlight ahead of the T20 World Cup. The clip shows him taking batting tips from former India star Yuvraj Singh in Sharjah cricket ground , which has created fresh excitement about Yuvraj mentoring another Indian batter at an important time.

Yuvraj Singh is known for guiding young Indian cricketers

Yuvraj Singh is known for guiding young Indian cricketers. Players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have earlier benefited from his advice and later secured regular places in the Indian team. Gill is now India’s captain in Tests and ODIs, while Abhishek has become a regular T20I opener, famous for his aggressive powerplay batting.

Sanju shines since 2024 T20  World Cup

After the 2024 T20 World Cup and the retirement of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Samson moved up the order and was backed as an opener in T20 internationals. He performed well, scoring 559 runs in 18 matches at an average of 32.88 and a strike rate of 178. His run included three centuries and one half-century.
Despite these strong numbers, Samson’s place in the team was never fully secure. He was moved back to the middle order and later dropped from the playing XI when Shubman Gill took over the opening role and was named vice-captain. However, Gill’s poor form and injury gave Samson another chance. He regained the selectors’ trust and secured a spot in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Competition at the top of the order is still tough. Ishan Kishan is also a strong contender after a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. He led Jharkhand to their first-ever title and scored over 500 runs in 10 matches.
As India gets ready to defend their T20 World Cup title, Samson will be expected to show consistency and positive intent as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. His immediate focus will be India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting on January 21, before the T20 World Cup begins on February 7. Guidance from Yuvraj Singh could play a key role at this crucial stage of Samson’s career.

Sanju Samson stands at a pivotal point in his international career, with renewed confidence, strong recent performances, and the valuable mentorship of Yuvraj Singh working in his favor. While competition for the opener’s slot remains intense, Samson’s ability to maintain consistency and aggressive intent could determine his long-term future in India’s T20 side. The upcoming New Zealand series and the T20 World Cup will be crucial tests, where guidance from an experienced figure like Yuvraj Singh may help Samson finally cement his place at the highest level.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS