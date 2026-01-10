India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch IND vs NZ Match On TV And Online With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Leading The Lin

The Indian Team will be playing an ODI series against New Zealand, and it will feature India’s star players – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India and New Zealand are set to play three match ODI series followed by five T20Is. The ODI series will start from January 11, and this will mark the return of India’s star players – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The upcoming T20Is are also extremely crucial as this will be the last rehearsal for India’s T20I contingent for the upcoming World Cup, which will start from February 7.

India will be led by captain Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will be the vice captain.

Shreyas is making a comeback after an injury that he got during India’s tour to Australia.

When is the India vs New Zealand Match?

The India vs New Zealand match is on 10th January 2026

Where is the India vs New Zealand Match?

The match of The India vs New Zealand match is at the BCA stadium, Vadodara.

What time is the India vs New Zealand Match?

India vs New Zealand will start at 1:30 pm

Toss at 1:30 PM (IST)

How can I watch the India vs New Zealand Match?

India vs New Zealand will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Tickets for the first ODI match of India vs New Zealand in Baroda were sold out in 8 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xAyDM4jl5o — Unkar (@I_am_Unkar_006) January 1, 2026

Squads

India :

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer* (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand : Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

Head -to- head record in India

Total Matches – 40

India won : 31

New Zealand won – 8

No Result – 1

The India vs New Zealand series promises to be an exciting and high-stakes contest, blending experience with fresh leadership. The return of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, combined with Shubman Gill’s captaincy and Shreyas Iyer’s comeback, makes the ODI series particularly compelling.

With India’s dominant home record against New Zealand and the added pressure of World Cup preparations during the T20Is, this tour will be a crucial test for both teams. Given the overwhelming fan response and strong squad line-ups, the series is set to deliver competitive cricket and valuable momentum heading into major international tournaments

