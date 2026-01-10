Who Is Nadine de Klerk? South African Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians With a Clutch All-Round Show

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets. Nadine de Klerk was the hero of the match for RCB. She made a big impact with both the ball and the bat, scoring an unbeaten half-century.

Last-over drama decides the match.

Star of the game In a thriller

RCB needed 18 runs in the final over while chasing a target of 155. The first two balls were dot balls, increasing the pressure Nadine de Klerk then changed the game. She hit a six on the third ball, a four on the fourth ball, and another six on the fifth ball, all against Nat Sciver-Brunt. With two runs needed from the last ball, she hit a four to win the match for RCB dramatically.

Earlier in the match, Nadine de Klerk bowled really well, taking four wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

Who is Nadine DE Klerk

Nadine De Klerk made her ODI debut for South Africa against India in 2017 when she was just 17 years old. Since then, she has played more than 130 international matches in all formats. She is a right-arm medium-pace bowler and a powerful batter, known for her reliability and adaptability. De Klerk played an important role in helping South Africa reach the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, proving she can perform well under pressure.

Cricket was not always Nadine de Klerk’s first sport. As a child, she was good at field hockey and javelin throw. She is representing RCB in the current wpl.

Records for Nadine DE Klerk

With this performance, she became only the second player in WPL history to score a half-century and take four wickets in the same match. Deepti Sharma was the first to do this De Klerk also set a new WPL record for the highest score by a player batting at number six or lower. The earlier record was 62, held by C. Henry.

Nadine de Klerk’s match-winning heroics showcased her exceptional ability to perform under pressure and her value as a genuine all-rounder. Her calm finishing, combined with her impactful bowling spell, turned a tense contest in RCB’s favor and highlighted why she is considered one of the most reliable players in women’s cricket today. This memorable performance not only secured a crucial win for RCB but also added another remarkable chapter to de Klerk’s growing legacy in the WPL.

