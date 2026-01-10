BCCI Breaks Silence On ‘Adamant’ Bangladesh Request To Relocate T20 World Cup Games, Says ‘Not Our Domain’

After the formal request for moving their games out of India by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has responded regarding the dispute of the matches shifting for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The IPL squad release that featured Mustafizur Rahman led to a spat between the respective cricket boards, which eventually resulted in Bangladesh cricket board suggesting to the ICC to conduct its group matches in Sri Lanka.

What Did BCCI Say?

The Indian cricket board’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, in an official statement, pointed out that the matter is not in the realm of the Indian board since the ICC is the one who decides on team participation and venue allocations. He mentioned that the conversations held at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence were mainly about cricket operations and not about moving the matches at all. Saikia’s comments have left no doubt about the position of the BCCI as they were rather procedural and the ICC’s decision was within their jurisdiction and not that of the BCCI. He said the review meeting in Bengaluru also found ways to build up the India Under-19 and India A tours, thus hosted by the top officials of the board. The response seems to be a strategy to keep the Indian board aloof from what has escalated to a contentious scheduling and diplomatic issue over the global tournament. The BCCI’s silent acquiescence of the ICC, would appear to be a reiteration of its established international governance protocols and an avoidance of direct involvement in the dispute about the ICC’s error of judgment in India-Bangladesh.

‘Adamant’ Bangladesh’s Request To Relocate T20 World Cup Games

The overall T20 World Cup planning picture has experienced new developments with the ICC reportedly rejecting Bangladesh’s plea to move its matches after determining there were no security concerns that they could act on, thus leaving the request under continued review by the governing bodies. In the meantime, the dialogue between the governing body of national cricket and the ICC continues, and the arrangements for the tournament go ahead with the scheduled matches in India and Sri Lanka being just about a month away.

