WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Sets New Benchmark In MI-W vs RCB-W, Moves Past Shafali Verma

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Sets New Benchmark In MI-W vs RCB-W, Moves Past Shafali Verma

Harmanpreet Kaur's success not only crowned her the best Indian hitters in the WPL but also accentuated her as one of the most experienced players in the tournament.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 10, 2026 08:53:58 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur, during the opening match of the WPL 2026 season, became the leading Indian run scorer in Women’s Premier League history. thus, surpassing Shafali Verma. The match, which was played between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, watched the Fantasy captain make a 20 run contribution to her career WPL total, pushing her score to 871 runs which was above Verma’s prior record of 865 runs, as the highest by an Indian batter.

WPL 2026: MI-W vs RCB-W Match Highlights

This landmark was a huge personal triumph for the MI captain and also demonstrated her durability as well as consistent performances in the league for the whole period of its existence. However, Kaur’s moment of glory turned RCB Women’s win in a thrilling match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru got the target of 155 in an exciting way and de Klerk’s unbeaten 63 was mainly the reason for the win on the last ball. She also had a great day with the ball and recorded 4/26, taking out Mumbai’s main players including Kaur.

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur’s New Record

Her exceptional feat won her the Player of the Match honor that brought a great deal of thrill and excitement and drama to the very first match of the newly launched WPL season. Kaur’s success not only crowned her the best Indian hitters in the WPL but also accentuated her as one of the most experienced players in the tournament. Even if Nat Sciver Brunt is still on the top of the overall WPL run getters’ list, Kaur’s title of the best Indian batter is a testament to her unyielding force and impact in the league. The season has just started, however, and already, fans and commentators are keeping a close eye on Kaur along with the other major challengers to see what they will do next in terms of performance over the coming weeks. 

Also Read: WPL 2026: RCB Thrills Fans, Wins First Match Against MI by 4 Wickets

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 8:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS