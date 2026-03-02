‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson was the point of difference between India and the West Indies when the two teams clashed at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It was a virtual quarter-final, and the right-handed batter ensured that the defending champions made it to the semi-finals.

Samson, having been left out of the playing XI for multiple games during the tournament, talked about how his celebration after his match-winning knock was special. It was evident that the opening batter was letting out his emotions as he fell to his knees, looking right into the sky after hitting the match-winning boundary.

Samson Explains His Celebration







While talking to the official broadcasters, Sanju Samson expressed his feelings about his celebration. He said, “Very special moment. I am a great believer, and I want to keep it very private. And it’s a very special moment for me.”

Samson talks about the chase

While talking about the chase of 196, he talked about how it was a challenge for him. Losing regular wickets at the other end did not help India’s case. However, the presence of dew at Eden Gardens meant that the mammoth target became a bit easier for the defending champions. Samson said, “When you are batting first, you want to set up a big score and hit a lot of sixes, but when you are chasing a score like this in a pressure game, you take different options and play more boundaries rather than looking at risk-taking options. The ball was coming on nicely, they were bowling with good pace, so I kept timing it and it came well.”

Suryakumar Yadav and Samson Share Heartfelt Moment

In a video posted by the BCCI, the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, was seen showering praise on Sanju Samson following his knock. He talked about his return to the team as well as in some form. Samson was then seen hugging his skipper from behind the back and said, “Rulaayega kya?” Both of the players were smiling after the hug.

