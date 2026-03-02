LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson described his celebration after a match-winning knock against the West Indies as ‘Special’. The opening batter was named the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 96 runs, powering India into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson fell to his knees after hitting the match-winning boundary against the West Indies. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Sanju Samson fell to his knees after hitting the match-winning boundary against the West Indies. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 2, 2026 15:36:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson was the point of difference between India and the West Indies when the two teams clashed at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It was a virtual quarter-final, and the right-handed batter ensured that the defending champions made it to the semi-finals. 

Samson, having been left out of the playing XI for multiple games during the tournament, talked about how his celebration after his match-winning knock was special. It was evident that the opening batter was letting out his emotions as he fell to his knees, looking right into the sky after hitting the match-winning boundary.

Samson Explains His Celebration



While talking to the official broadcasters, Sanju Samson expressed his feelings about his celebration. He said, “Very special moment. I am a great believer, and I want to keep it very private. And it’s a very special moment for me.”

Samson talks about the chase

While talking about the chase of 196, he talked about how it was a challenge for him. Losing regular wickets at the other end did not help India’s case. However, the presence of dew at Eden Gardens meant that the mammoth target became a bit easier for the defending champions. Samson said, “When you are batting first, you want to set up a big score and hit a lot of sixes, but when you are chasing a score like this in a pressure game, you take different options and play more boundaries rather than looking at risk-taking options. The ball was coming on nicely, they were bowling with good pace, so I kept timing it and it came well.”

Suryakumar Yadav and Samson Share Heartfelt Moment

In a video posted by the BCCI, the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, was seen showering praise on Sanju Samson following his knock. He talked about his return to the team as well as in some form. Samson was then seen hugging his skipper from behind the back and said, “Rulaayega kya?” Both of the players were smiling after the hug.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 3:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Eden Gardensind vs wiindiakolkataSamsonsanju samsonSemi Finalt20 world cup 2026west indies

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

WWE RAW, 2nd March, 2026 Match Card Revealed; Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee and Other Superstars to Return

Lionel Messi’s Brace Seals Inter Miami’s First MLS Win Of 2026 — Breaking Down The Argentine Star’s Form This Year

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

LATEST NEWS

POCSO Shock In Pune: Sexual Assault Complaint Over MacBook Quashed By Bombay High Court After Teen Calls FIR Against Uncle A ‘Misunderstanding’; Orders Him To Buy It

Israel Defence Forces Warn ‘Hezbollah Entering A Fight It Cannot Win’ As Strikes Continue Amid US-Iran War | WATCH

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Global Stock Market Crash Ahead: Investors On the Brink! Dalal Street Slumps, Already Bankrupt Pakistan In Even Darker Red, Wall Street Tumbles Amid Iran–US–Israel War Shockwaves

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

Stretch, Breathe, Repeat: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Shares How Yoga Asanas Beat Screen-Time Stress

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS