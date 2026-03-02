IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on March 28. Initially, it was decided that the cash-rich league tournament will begin on March 26 but BCCI has reportedly revised the start date. The final will be taking place on May 31.

The primary reason for the delay in releasing the full schedule is pending announcement of election dates in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. These states host critical venues like Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Chepauk (Chennai), and Guwahati.

As per some reports, BCCI will be releasing the schedule in two phases a strategy previously used during election years in 2019 and 2024.

Opening Encounter

While the schedule for the IPL 2026 season is still awaited, reports suggest that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru might lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster match. If not CSK, then RCB might play last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings.

Controversy Around RCB

The Karnataka government earlier this month has cleared the Chinnaswamy Stadium to host games. There have been talks between the RCB and Karnataka State Cricket Association for the return of IPL games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2026, but nothing has been finalised yet.

A stampede situation occurred near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium last year where people were celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) in IPL 2025. At least 11 people have been killed and 33 others injured in the chaos. An FIR was filed against RCB, DNA, the event management company, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

According to ESPNCricinfo, in the status report, the government said: “The RCB Management, in association with its event management partner, DNA Networks Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), unilaterally decided to hold the victory celebration without prior consultation with the police and without obtaining the necessary permissions or license for such celebration.”

