LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

As per the long-standing IPL tradition where defending champions host the first game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is likely to play the opening match of IPL 2026 season.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 2, 2026 15:23:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on March 28. Initially, it was decided that the cash-rich league tournament will begin on March 26 but BCCI has reportedly revised the start date. The final will be taking place on May 31. 

The primary reason for the delay in releasing the full schedule is pending announcement of election dates in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. These states host critical venues like Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Chepauk (Chennai), and Guwahati.

As per some reports, BCCI will be releasing the schedule in two phases a strategy previously used during election years in 2019 and 2024.

You Might Be Interested In

Opening Encounter

While the schedule for the IPL 2026 season is still awaited, reports suggest that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru might lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster match. If not CSK, then RCB might play last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings. 

Controversy Around RCB

The Karnataka government earlier this month has cleared the Chinnaswamy Stadium to host games. There have been talks between the RCB and Karnataka State Cricket Association for the return of IPL games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2026, but nothing has been finalised yet.

A stampede situation occurred near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium last year where people were celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) in IPL 2025. At least 11 people have been killed and 33 others injured in the chaos. An FIR was filed against RCB, DNA, the event management company, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). 

According to ESPNCricinfo, in the status report, the government said: “The RCB Management, in association with its event management partner, DNA Networks Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), unilaterally decided to hold the victory celebration without prior consultation with the police and without obtaining the necessary permissions or license for such celebration.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026ms dhoniRCB vs CSK

RELATED News

WWE RAW, 2nd March, 2026 Match Card Revealed; Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee and Other Superstars to Return

Lionel Messi’s Brace Seals Inter Miami’s First MLS Win Of 2026 — Breaking Down The Argentine Star’s Form This Year

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

NBA Results: LeBron James, Luka Doncic Shine as Los Angeles Lakers Rout Sacramento Kings For Second Straight Blowout Win

LATEST NEWS

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Stretch, Breathe, Repeat: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Shares How Yoga Asanas Beat Screen-Time Stress

Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It ‘Emotionally Difficult’ In Instagram Post

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

How Iran’s Khamenei Weaponized Sexual Violence Against Women: Custodial Rapes, Torture, Stripping & Hijab Crackdown To Terrorize Women Who Defied Him

Amazon Cloud Hub in UAE Shuts Down: Iranian Attack Causes Major Fire, Power Outage

IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports
IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports
IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports
IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

QUICK LINKS