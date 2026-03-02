LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for Afghanistan's upcoming tour of India in June 2026.

Rohit Sharma With Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma With Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 2, 2026 13:37:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

The schedule for the bilateral series between India and Afghanistan has been announced. Afghanistan will travel to India for three ODIs and a Test. The one-off Test will be played start on June 6 in New Chandigarh while the three ODIs will be played in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai. 

The first ODI match is scheduled to take place on June 14 while the second and third to be played on June 17 and 20 respectively. 

“Afghanistan will play one Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026. The ODI series will commence on June 14, 2026, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow and Chennai. All ODI matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST,” the BCCI said in a statement. 

You Might Be Interested In

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Return to Action?

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to return back in India colours for the ODI series. The two players have bid adieu to T20Is and Tests and are now focusing only on ODIs. Both the batters will be seen in action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Ro-Ko’s Form

After a couple of forgettable outings in Australia, Virat Kohli roared back in form. He concluded that tour with a stunning 74* and hasn’t looked back since then. He capped off the South Africa series at home with two hundreds on the trot and then notched up  a quick-fire fifty in the final encounter. 

Kohli then returned to domestic circuit to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. He scored 131 against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat. This was followed by a three-match tie against New Zealand where Kohli had scores of 93, 23 and 124 to his name. 

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma struck 73 and 121* in the second and third match respectively in Tour Downunder. He then scored a couple of half-centuries against the Proteas at home before smashing 155 against Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter failed to open his account against Uttarakhand while scored 26, 24 and 11 respectively against New Zealand.

Also Read: PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 1:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs AFGIndia vs Afghanistanrohit sharmavirat kohli’

RELATED News

PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

NBA Results: LeBron James, Luka Doncic Shine as Los Angeles Lakers Rout Sacramento Kings For Second Straight Blowout Win

Iran-UAE War: PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai, Set to Miss All England Championships in Birmingham | Badminton News

IPL 2026: ‘Nets Session or Dance Practice?’ MS Dhoni’s Hilarious CSK Training Camp Moves Leave Fans in Splits | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘World-Class’ Sanju Samson Forces Gautam Gambhir’s Selection U-Turn Amid India’s Top-Order Woes

LATEST NEWS

Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Death In US‑Israel Strikes, Internet Says ‘When It’s About Pulwama, Tab….’

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

Ultimate Holi 2026 Playlist: From Desi Beats To Bollywood Groves You Definitely Can’t Miss

Mercedes-Benz V-Class To Make Comeback In India: Twin Display, Burmester Audio, And Premium Interior—Check All Details And Price

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death | WATCH Viral Video

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

QUICK LINKS