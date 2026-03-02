Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

The schedule for the bilateral series between India and Afghanistan has been announced. Afghanistan will travel to India for three ODIs and a Test. The one-off Test will be played start on June 6 in New Chandigarh while the three ODIs will be played in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai.

The first ODI match is scheduled to take place on June 14 while the second and third to be played on June 17 and 20 respectively.

“Afghanistan will play one Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026. The ODI series will commence on June 14, 2026, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow and Chennai. All ODI matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST,” the BCCI said in a statement.

🚨 News 🚨 Here’s a look at the schedule for Afghanistan Men’s Team’s tour of India in June 2026 🗓️ Details ▶️ https://t.co/OkJVip4AhJ#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/CQhIliTf2E — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2026

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Return to Action?

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to return back in India colours for the ODI series. The two players have bid adieu to T20Is and Tests and are now focusing only on ODIs. Both the batters will be seen in action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ro-Ko’s Form

After a couple of forgettable outings in Australia, Virat Kohli roared back in form. He concluded that tour with a stunning 74* and hasn’t looked back since then. He capped off the South Africa series at home with two hundreds on the trot and then notched up a quick-fire fifty in the final encounter.

Kohli then returned to domestic circuit to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. He scored 131 against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat. This was followed by a three-match tie against New Zealand where Kohli had scores of 93, 23 and 124 to his name.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma struck 73 and 121* in the second and third match respectively in Tour Downunder. He then scored a couple of half-centuries against the Proteas at home before smashing 155 against Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter failed to open his account against Uttarakhand while scored 26, 24 and 11 respectively against New Zealand.

