PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

Following their dismal run in the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan players have reportedly been fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Pakistan team bowed out of the tournament from the Super 8 stage and also lost to India in the Group stage fixture in the tournament.

According to The Express Tribune, PCB has fined each player Rs 5 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR). The report further added that the PCB officials were of the opinion that since the players are rewarded for good performances, they should also be penalised for poor results.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi aiming to overhaul Pakistan’s T20 setup. “Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup,” news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

“Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international career after the World Cup,” the source added.

Pakistan’s Run in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan won three out of their four Group stage matches and marched into the Super 8 stage. The first match in the Super 8 stage was washed out due to rain while they suffered a defeat against England. Pakistan then needed to restrict Sri Lanka at 147 while defending 213 to make it through the semifinals but couldn’t complete the task and instead just managed to win the match by 5 runs. Sahibzada Farhan notched up a hundred while Fakhar Zaman scored 84.

Dasun Shanaka’s aggressive knock pushed the side out of contention. Shanaka remained unbeaten at 76 off 31 where he smashed Shaheen Afridi for 22 runs in the final over.

“We couldn’t finish the way we wanted to finish. But in 20 overs, you will say like opposition will have two overs. And that was the case at that time. We batted really well in 18 overs and opposition allowed to have a two good overs. But yeah, if we batted those two over [overs] well, scored 30 more, like 10-15 more runs, could have been a different story. But yeah, I was always going to say with this dew, 148, or even 160 it was always going to be challenging,” Salman said after the match.

