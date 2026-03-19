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Home > Sports News > SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming ISL. Photo: X
SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming ISL. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 19, 2026 17:39:35 IST

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SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: As the 2025-26 Indian Super League season heats up, Sporting Club Delhi (formerly Hyderabad FC) is set to host Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. This match, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026, marks a historic moment as it is the first-ever home game for the rebranded Delhi franchise in the national capital.

The two teams enter this clash at opposite ends of the table. Jamshedpur FC, the “Men of Steel,” are currently enjoying a stellar run. Sitting in second place with 12 points from five matches, a victory tonight would propel Owen Coyle’s side to the top of the standings. They are looking to bounce back immediately after a narrow 2-1 defeat to NorthEast United.

In contrast, SC Delhi is struggling near the bottom with just one point from four games. However, head coach Tomasz Tchorz saw a glimmer of hope in their last outing, where the team showed immense grit to come back from two goals down and secure a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC.

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SC Delhi begin a new chapter this season, turning out under a fresh identity following their relocation from Hyderabad. Their clash with Jamshedpur FC comes with an added edge, as the two sides have been evenly matched over the years. In 16 previous ISL encounters, each team has claimed six wins, while four games have ended in draws.

This fixture could prove crucial for both ends of the standings. A win would lift Jamshedpur FC to the top of the table, while another setback would further complicate SC Delhi’s start to the campaign. With so much at stake, both sides head into the contest in New Delhi knowing there is little room for mistakes. 

SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Thursday, 19 March 2026.

When will the SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Thursday, 19 March, 2026.

Where will the SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.  

Where to Watch SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Thursday, 19 March, 2026.

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Tags: Indian Super Leagueislisl 2025-26SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FCSC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming

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SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
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SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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