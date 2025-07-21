Scottie Scheffler Claims The Open 2025 Title With Dominant Performance At Portrush

Scottie Scheffler needed less than an hour on Sunday to all but secure his first Open Championship title.

Despite only being on the fourth green at Royal Portrush, the world number one had already grown his four-shot lead into something more intimidating — and the rest of the field could sense it.

Scheffler’s Open Championship Triumph Shows Ruthless Edge

With birdies flowing early, including his third on the fifth hole, Scheffler made it clear he wasn’t going to leave anything to chance. The real debate now became not whether he’d win, but if he’d top Tiger Woods’ iconic eight-shot victory in 2000.

He didn’t match that margin, but his closing 68 was more than enough. Scheffler finished at 17 under, four ahead of Harris English, who posted a superb 66 to take second.

“I know I wasn’t the fan favourite so I appreciate you guys coming out to support,” Scheffler said, acknowledging the huge Northern Irish crowd rallying behind Rory McIlroy.

“Overall it was a really fun week to be able to play in front of such a great crowd.”

Scheffler Adds Fourth Major, Eyes Career Grand Slam

This win marked Scheffler’s second major of 2025 after his PGA Championship win in May and brought his total to four — adding to his 2022 and 2024 Masters titles.

He now sits just a US Open title away from completing the career Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only six players in history.

The parallels with Tiger Woods are becoming harder to ignore. In a fascinating stat, it has taken Scheffler exactly 1,197 days between his first and fourth majors — the same number as Woods needed between the 1997 Masters and 2000 Open.

Victory at Portrush also marks Scheffler’s second title outside the United States, following his Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.

That’s quite the turnaround for a player who had earlier admitted this lifestyle wasn’t always rewarding. He’d asked himself if chasing wins was truly meaningful — yet here he is, lifting more silverware.

Rory McIlroy and the Chasing Pack Fall Behind Scheffler

All eyes were on Rory McIlroy in his return to Northern Ireland. A strong 66 on Saturday gave fans hope of a fairytale Sunday, but the magic never came.

He needed a hot start but only managed two birdies and a bogey in his first five. In the same stretch, Scheffler went three under.

The crowd energy that had filled the air quickly started to fade.

Others in contention also stumbled. Li Haotong bogeyed two of his first four holes. Matt Fitzpatrick had a mixed front nine with three birdies and two bogeys.

Then a surprise twist — Scheffler double-bogeyed the eighth. At the same moment, Chris Gotterup birdied the ninth to cut the lead to four.

But that spark of drama didn’t last. Scheffler immediately bounced back with a birdie at the ninth and calmly extended his lead again.

Scheffler’s Victory Shakes Up Ryder Cup Standings

Even if Scheffler dominated, the jostle for other top spots delivered its own excitement. Big finishes at majors often help decide Ryder Cup spots, and American players made strong cases.

Bryson DeChambeau fired a 64 to finish at nine under — though his opening-round 78 likely haunted him.

Wyndham Clark closed with a 65 to reach 11 under. Gotterup and English finished just ahead, while defending champ Xander Schauffele ended up at 10 under alongside McIlroy and MacIntyre.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s late birdies helped him finish strong at 11 under, topping most of his European rivals.

Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose both ended at seven under. Ludvig Aberg had a mixed final day, including a costly eight on the 11th, finishing at six under.

ALSO READ: NFL Rookie Landon Jackson Declares Readiness for Bills Camp: “Fully Good to Go”