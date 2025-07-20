NFL Rookie Landon Jackson Declares Readiness for Bills Camp: “Fully Good to Go”

Buffalo Bills rookie defensive end Landon Jackson has eased injury concerns just in time for the start of National Football League (NFL) training camp. Days after being placed on the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with an undisclosed issue, Jackson gave fans a welcomed update during MafiaCon 2025, saying he’s “fully good to go.” The third-round pick had been the subject of speculation, but his confident statement confirmed he’ll be ready to participate when the team reports to St. John Fisher.

Bills Banking on Jackson’s Athleticism and Readiness

Landon Jackson’s brief stint on the PUP list triggered questions about a potential lingering injury from the offseason. However, during an interview with Trainwreck Sports, the 6-foot-6, 264-pound Arkansas product reassured fans: “I’m ready to get going… I’m gonna be fully good to go for camp.” With elite athletic numbers — a 4.68 40-yard dash and a 40.5-inch vertical — Buffalo is counting on Jackson to bring impact early. The team invested $6.62 million in his rookie deal, including US 1.45 million guaranteed.

MafiaCon Moment Turns Into Camp Confidence Boost

Known more for tailgating antics than football news, MafiaCon 2025 unexpectedly became a pivotal moment for the Bills’ preseason narrative. Jackson’s upbeat appearance and interaction with fans helped ease concerns while energizing the fanbase. “It’s been great meeting the Mafia,” he said. “Just to be part of a community like this… I’m loving it.”

Beyond the health update, Jackson’s maturity and comfort in front of fans stood out. His calm demeanor and thoughtful responses reinforced the high-character traits the Bills valued when drafting him. It was a moment that turned what could’ve been a PR distraction into a launchpad.

Jackson Looking to Make an Immediate Impact

Buffalo sees Landon Jackson as more than a depth piece, they envision a future starter. With 16 sacks and nearly 28 tackles for loss at Arkansas, his production backs up the projection. Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich praised Jackson’s “three-down upside,” while the rookie himself has simpler goals: “Earn the trust of my teammates and coaches.”

With a clean bill of health, strong athletic traits, and the right mindset, Jackson enters training camp poised to compete for meaningful reps and possibly much more.

Also Read: Detroit Lions Hit by Injury Blow as Levi Onwuzurike Out for Season with ACL Tear