Home > Sports > ‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner

‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner

In the US open final, Carlos Alcaraz, at the age of 22, beat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win his sixth Grand Slam and regain the position of world No 1. His perfect service and incisive tactics underscored his versatility on surfaces and he became the youngest man to capture numerous Slams on hard surface, clay and grass.

(Image Credit: US Open via X)
(Image Credit: US Open via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 8, 2025 11:57:32 IST

Carlos Alcaraz, at the early age of 22, gave a spectacular performance in the final of the 2025 US Open, defeating Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to take his second US Open championship and sixth Grand Slam. His near perfect display of serving marked by no less than zero doubles faults, served to counter Sinner, whose steadiness could not compare with the accuracy and versatility of Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz and his multiple Grand Slams

Clinching this win, Alcaraz re took the position of the world No 1 and left Sinner on the top of his seventy five weeks reign. He is also the youngest man to have won multiple Grand Slams on all three surfaces hard, clay, grass making him the company of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as a tennis royalty. The last, which was characterized by high stakes and interruptions, including the security delays that President Trump was present at, did not lessen Alcaraz focus, on the contrary, he controlled the game with perfect strategy and clarity.



Carlos Alcaraz on Jannik Sinner

The post match thoughts of Alcaraz were full of humility and humor. He offered his showering commendation to the consistency of Sinner over the season, saying he had seen him more than his family, thus stressing the severity of their competitive attitude, and their open admiration of each other. He also dedicated the victory to his team and family and they have been of invaluable assistance.

The SinCaraz Era

Meanwhile, Sinner was graceful in defeat and congratulated Alcaraz on his well deserved victory and said he could do nothing more, but he studied carefully where he went wrong in his own game. It is their rivalry, rated SinCaraz that has characterized 2025, it is their third consecutive Grand Slam final match, and Alcaraz now has a 2-1 advantage in 2025. Their battles resemble the golden age Federer against Nadal duels and introduce a new dynamic and youthful history to the male tennis.

Tags: Carlos Alcarazhome-hero-pos-6Sincaraz eraUS open 2025US Open 2025 Final

RELATED News

