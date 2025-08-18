LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Seventeen Years Ago Today, Virat Kohli Made His International Debut – Guess How Many Runs He Scored?

Seventeen Years Ago Today, Virat Kohli Made His International Debut – Guess How Many Runs He Scored?

Seventeen years ago today, Virat Kohli made his ODI debut for India, scoring 12 runs against Sri Lanka. Despite early struggles, Kohli’s talent soon shone through, marking the start of a legendary career. From humble beginnings to becoming India’s captain, Kohli has redefined modern cricket.

Seventeen years ago, Virat Kohli debuted for India; from early struggles to captaincy, his rise was legendary. Photos/X.
Seventeen years ago, Virat Kohli debuted for India; from early struggles to captaincy, his rise was legendary. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 02:14:00 IST

Virat Kohli first stepped onto the international cricket field, seventeen years ago today, on 18th August, 2008, when he made his debut in One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India.

But it was not a fiery beginning. Batting at the top, Kohli scored only 12 runs in his first match. Kohli scored these 12 runs at a very low strike rate, playing 22 balls while staying at the crease for 33 minutes. His wicket was claimed by Sri Lanka’s pacer Nuwan Kulasekara in the eighth over of the innings.

Also Read: ‘Put 4 Men on Rohit Sharma, Make Him Run 10 KM Daily’: Yograj Singh’s Scathing Fitness Advice For India Captain

At that time, the Indian team was led by MS Dhoni. The team fought hard to win the match, but they were bowled out for 146, with Ajantha Mendis and Muttiah Muralitharan taking three wickets each. Sri Lanka easily chased down the target while sparing 91 balls and lost only two wickets.

Virat Kohli Early Struggles and Breakthroughs

Kohli had to wait 14 games to claim his first century. That came in 2009 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, the start of his emergence in international cricket.

After his first season, Kohli experienced setbacks and was rested from the team for many series. He made his comeback in the tri-series for Sri Lanka the next year, which involved New Zealand. His first major contribution was later that year in the Champions Trophy against the West Indies, for which his unbeaten 79 paved the way to an easy Indian win.

The Day Virat Kohli Changed It For Himself

It was in 2009  when things changed for Kohli. On that day, he scored 107 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata while chasing a big target. Since then, the right-hander cemented his place in white-ball cricket with consistent performances. Year after year, he delivered standout performances.

It was about time that Kohli would play the best format of cricket. Kohli finally debuted in Tests during the West Indies tour of India in 2011. In 2012, he scored a century against Australia in Adelaide, which changed everything for him. It was the game that sowed the seeds of a long career in all formats of the game.

The Rise of Virat Kohli

With regular match-winning performances, the Indian cricket board did not have to worry about the future leader of the team.  When MS Dhoni stepped down from Test cricket during India’s 2014-15 tour of Australia, it was Kohli who took the reins of the team. And when Dhoni stepped down from ODI cricket in 2017, Kohli was made captain of the limited-overs cricket teams, also thus leading the Indian team in all formats.

Until now, Virat Kohli has played 302 ODI games, making 14,181 runs. He has also played 123 tests and made 9,230 runs.

Also Read: Babar Azam Dropped From Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Reason Behind Shocking Snub

Tags: bccivirat kohli debut

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Threatening US East Coast With Dangerous Surf & Rip Currents
“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Seventeen Years Ago Today, Virat Kohli Made His International Debut – Guess How Many Runs He Scored?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Seventeen Years Ago Today, Virat Kohli Made His International Debut – Guess How Many Runs He Scored?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Seventeen Years Ago Today, Virat Kohli Made His International Debut – Guess How Many Runs He Scored?
Seventeen Years Ago Today, Virat Kohli Made His International Debut – Guess How Many Runs He Scored?
Seventeen Years Ago Today, Virat Kohli Made His International Debut – Guess How Many Runs He Scored?
Seventeen Years Ago Today, Virat Kohli Made His International Debut – Guess How Many Runs He Scored?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?