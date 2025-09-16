Shahid Afridi Slams Son-in-Law Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Performance in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: ‘Focus on Bowling, Not Batting’

The poor performance of Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 against India has become a big discussion, particularly due to the handshake incident. However, as the political drama took the headlines, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi turned the sharp guns on the performance of his team, particularly his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen’s Batting Rescue Amid Bowling Failure

The input of the bat by Shaheen Shah Afridi relieved some of the pressure on Pakistan as he hit 33 off 16 balls. His late burst saw Pakistan hit 100+ run mark following a pathetic batting performance.

But Shahid Afridi was also explicit that Shaheen did not have to bat as his first duty. “Thankfully, Shaheen scored some runs, which helped our team to go past the 100-run mark. But I don’t want runs from Shaheen, I want bowling from Shaheen,” Afridi remarked during his TV interview.

Afridi’s Call for Bowling Focus

Shahid Afridi is a firm believer that Shaheen should concentrate on his core competency bowling. He said, “Shaheen should understand that his role is to swing the new ball and he should know how to take wickets by moving the ball forward. He should focus on his game plan.”

The previous captain stressed that a quick bowler such as Shaheen should focus on early wickets and not on his contribution as a batsman. Afridi encouraged his son-in-law to train better in the application of variations and maneuvering to outwit the opponents.

Mind Games and Wicket-Taking Role

Afridi demanded that mental toughness and tactics are important to a bowler such as Shaheen Shah Afridi. “Shaheen should play mind games, he can take wickets in the beginning. I would like him to win the match for Pakistan with his bowling,” he added.

Afridi pointed out that an appropriate attitude could assist Shaheen to reverse the fortunes of matches. Shaheen should not focus on making fast runs as he should focus on hitting batsmen, strategizing how to dismiss and play with discipline.

Pakistan’s Domestic Cricket System in Crisis

On top of the acting of Shaheen, Shahid Afridi also criticized the Pakistani wider cricketing system. He referred the first-class system of cricket to the third-class system and he attributed poor development of players to this system.

“You need to better the domestic system in Pakistan, invest money, bring qualified coaches, and help players develop a progressive mindset that can cope with the demands of the game,” Afridi said.

Afridi is pleading to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to revamp the national structure. He emphasised the necessity of structural change in order that cricketers such as Shaheen may succeed on the international front.

Afridi concluded, “I am tired of asking the PCB to do this, I am requesting once again. Please focus on domestic cricket. Just do one favour to Pakistan, make their domestic system strong.”

ALSO READ: BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’