LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement

Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to injury. Uncapped pace-bowling all-rounder Johann Layne has been named as his replacement. Layne, with 66 wickets in 19 first-class matches, will aim to make his Test debut in spin-friendly Indian conditions. The West Indies squad also features Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and a balanced mix of pace and spin options.

Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 13:42:33 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to an injury, with uncapped pace-bowling all-rounder Johann Layne named as his replacement.

In an X post, Windiescricket wrote, “Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the test series against India. Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series.”

After the Tests in India finish on October 14, the West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs in Bangladesh from October 18, followed by three T20Is from October 27 to November 1.

Joseph, who was expected to lead the pace attack, has been plagued by injury concerns, he has played 11 Tests so far with 51 wickets at an average of 21.66.

Layne brings valuable experience, having taken 66 wickets in 19 first-class matches at an impressive average of 22.28, and has scored 495 runs at 19.03. He’ll look to make his Test debut in challenging Indian conditions, where spin traditionally dominates.

The CWI selection committee has reintroduced Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul as part of a batting group which has been handpicked for their skills against spin.

Layne will join the West Indies pace attack alongside Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Anderson Phillip, while Justin Greaves provides additional pace-bowling options. The spin department will feature Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, and captain Roston Chase.

Updated West Indies Test squad for India series: Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: alick-athanazealzarri-josephcricket-west-indiesindia-test-seriesjohann-layneshamar-joseph-injurytagenarine-chanderpaulWest Indies Cricket

RELATED News

Gary Stead Returns to NZ Cricket as High-Performance Coach
"Matter of pride for Sports Authority of India": Vishnu Kant Tiwari on completing target
Sourav Ganguly promises to work for betterment of cricket as CAB president
"Players from all around the world will play in this stadium": PCI president on India hosting World Para Athletics Championship
Second-half surge against Nepal puts India in SAFF U17 final

LATEST NEWS

Court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati
China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa
Pakistan accused of using blasphemy laws to oppress communities
Assam: 35-year-old lynched By Irate Mob In Duliajan
Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur starrer 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' teaser out, film to release in Oct
Kavitha Arrives In Doha To Join Bathukamma Celebrations Organized By Telangana Jagruthi Qatar Chapter
Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres
Asian Travel Expo & Awards 2025 in Bahrain: Asia’s Premier Tourism Event
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement
Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement
Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement
Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement
Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement

QUICK LINKS