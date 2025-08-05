Shashi Tharoor Apologizes To Team India After Historic Oval Win: ‘I am Sorry That…’

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader and cricket fan, said sorry to Team India on Monday. He had some doubt about India winning the last Test match at the Oval. But India won the game by 6 runs and tied the series 2-2 against England. It was a very big and close win.

Team India Wins Big at the Oval

Mohammed Siraj, India’s fast bowler, played very well. He helped India win the last Test match in London. The match was very tough and had a lot of excitement. India fought hard and won in the end.

Tharoor wrote on X, “Words fail me….WHAT A WIN! Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for Team India on their series-clinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special.”

Tharoor Had Doubts Before India’s Win

Before the final day, Tharoor posted that he missed Virat Kohli in the team. He said Kohli’s fighting spirit and batting could have helped India win easier. He also asked if Kohli could come out of retirement to help the team.

“I’ve been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out of retirement? Virat, the nation needs you!” Tharoor said.

Siraj Bowls Well to Beat England

England needed 35 runs and had 4 wickets left at the start of the day. It looked like England would win. But Siraj bowled with strong energy. He did not let England batsmen score easy runs. He took many wickets and changed the game.

Prasidh Krishna also bowled well and helped Siraj. Together they stopped England from reaching the target. England lost by 6 runs. It was a great win for India.

Siraj Is Player of the Match

Siraj took 9 wickets in the match and got the Player of the Match award. Jasprit Bumrah did not play because he was rested. Siraj showed great skill and helped India win.

Tharoor said, “I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But @mdsirajofficial never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes.”

This win showed India’s strong heart and belief, even when the match was tough.

