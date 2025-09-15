Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Amid India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash, But It’s Not About Cricket!
Home > Sports > Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Amid India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash, But It’s Not About Cricket!

Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Amid India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash, But It’s Not About Cricket!

Shashi Tharoor conveyed his congratulations to the Indian Davis Cup tennis team on its historic win, away from home, 3-1 in Switzerland, and noted, he is not referring to cricket.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 15, 2025 13:04:22 IST

MP Shashi Tharoor praised the men’s tennis team of India in their historic victory in the Davis Cup in World Group I tie away game against Switzerland, but ensured to add that his commentary had no relation to the then occurring India vs Pakistan cricket game. 

Shashi Tharoor’s On Team India

In one of his posts on X, Tharoor wrote ‘Well done, Team India! (And it is not about cricket, I tell you) referring to the fact that India had won the match 3:1 in Biel, Switzerland. It became the first time in the history of Davis Cup that India had won an away match over a European country since 1993. He said this win earned India their spot in the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers.’ The tie featured important performances, India created a 2-0 advantage with single match victories of Sumit Nagal and first time player Dhakshineshwar Suresh. India recovered and the doubles match between N Sriram Balaji And Rithvik Bollipalli fell close to losing to Jakub Paul And Dominic Stricker. Nagal won the fourth rubber in the match in a straight sets goal 6-1, 6-3 against Henry Bernet who was brought in by Switzerland rather than his counterpart. 



India vs Pakistan Match Asia Cup 2025

The published post by Tharoor is in an atmosphere of increased interest in India vs Pakistan cricket because the rivalry is likely to dominate news broadcasts every time the event takes place. Tharoor used to make an explicit remark that I am not referring to cricketing, and I am not referring to cricketing rivalry or politics, which is why he was trying to emphasize that this recognition was entirely related to tennis.

Altogether, the statements by Tharoor help to emphasize the greater significance of sports performance celebration outside of the most prevailing sporting competitions. The Davis cup victory is historic to Indian tennis, indicating that it has more than cricket in its depths, and a morale booster, especially to sports that get frequently overlooked. It implies that the success of the Indians in other fields should be given their own attention regardless of the size of India Pakistan cricket story in the media.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?

Tags: davis cupIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cupshashi tharoorteam india

