Sheikh Mohammed Joins PFL Ownership, Supercharging MMA’s Rise In The Middle East

In a major step toward expanding its global footprint, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum to its international ownership group. As chairman of Dubai-based Alpha MBM Investments, Sheikh Mohammed provides strategic leadership and drives impact across sectors including real estate, energy, technology, and sports.

“I believe in PFL’s global vision to grow the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA),” said Sheikh Mohammed. “I’m excited by its momentum in staging world-class events in Dubai and beyond.”

From Ownership to Opportunity: MMA’s Big Leap in the Gulf

This announcement follows a banner year for the PFL in the Middle East. The league made history by hosting the first-ever global MMA event in Dubai, backed by the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy & Tourism. The headline bout between Russia’s Usman Magomedov and Ireland’s Paul Hughes was hailed as one of 2024’s top fights.

PFL International CEO Peter Murray called the partnership “a major milestone” and said Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership will help elevate MMA throughout the region.

PFL MENA: Forging Champions in the Region

Now in its second season, the PFL MENA series continues to spotlight emerging stars from the region, including Featherweight champion Abdullah Al Qahtani, Egypt’s undefeated Omar El Dafrawy, and Saudi trailblazer Hattan Alsaif. In April, 17-year-old Zamzam Al Hammadi became the first Emirati woman to sign with a major MMA promotion. The third event of the PFL MENA 2025 season is scheduled for September, with the league aiming to create a sustainable pipeline of regional talent for the global stage.

Global Vision, Local Roots

With Sheikh Mohammed’s backing, the PFL is now better positioned to deliver premium MMA experiences and build an ecosystem where Middle Eastern fighters can rise, compete, and inspire the next generation.

