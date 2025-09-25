Shreyas Iyer takes six-month break from red-ball cricket, will lead India A in ODI series against Australia A

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Senior India batter Shreyas Iyer has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Iyer, who had undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format.

He conveyed to the board that he wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his overall fitness, as per the BCCI media advisory.

As a result, the selectors did not consider him for the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup against Vidarbha. However, Iyer will continue to lead the India A side in the three-match one-day series against Australia A, beginning September 30 in Kanpur.

Earlier, Iyer managed consecutive low scores while playing in the red ball match against Australia A and against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced both the India A and Rest of India squads. The Irani Cup will be played in Nagpur from October 1, where Ranji Trophy 2024-25 champions Vidarbha will face Rest of India.

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)