Home > Sports > Shubman-Abhishek register India's highest opening partnership against Pakistan in T20Is

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 07:41:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): The Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill made history on Sunday, forming the highest partnership for India against Pakistan while opening in T20Is.

Abhishek and Gill stitched a partnership of 105 runs in just a little less than 10 overs during the run chase of 172 runs at Dubai.

They went past a stand between Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane against Pakistan back in 2012 at Bengaluru, when they put up 77 runs while opening.

This was also the first-ever 100-plus run partnership for any team, for any wicket during the ongoing Asia Cup.

During the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. After Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman, a quickfire 72-run stand followed between Sahibzada Farhan (58 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Saim Ayub (21 in 17 balls, with a four and six) put Pakistan ahead. Later, knocks from Mohammed Nawaz (21 in 19 balls, with a four and six) and Faheem Ashraf (20* in eight balls, with a four and two sixes) took Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs.

Shivam Dube (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya got one each.

During the run-chase of 172, Abhishek Sharma (74 in 39 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Shubman Gill (47 in 28 balls, with eight fours) took Pakistan out of the game in the first ten overs. While Haris Rauf (2/26) tried to fight it out for Pakistan, Tilak Varma (30* in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Hardik (7*) took India to a win with seven balls left.

Abhishek secured the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his explosive knock. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaindia-pakistan-asia-cupindia-pakistan-super-four-asia-cupshubman gillshubman-abhishek-highest-t20i-opening-partnership-india-against-pakistan

QUICK LINKS