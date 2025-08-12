LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards

Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards

Shubman Gill has set a remarkable new benchmark in cricket, earning global recognition after a stellar series in England.

Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer to Win 4 ICC Men's Player of the Month Awards (Image Credit - X)
Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer to Win 4 ICC Men's Player of the Month Awards (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 12, 2025 20:20:55 IST

India men Test team captain Shubman Gill has etched his name in the annals of the game on Tuesday August 12, when he became the first cricketer in history to win four ICC Men Player of the Month awards.

His outstanding batting performance during the three-test match between the England and South Africa won him the ICC Player of March award of the month of July the year 2025.

ICC Player of the Month Record Shattered

Gill is now a sole member of this achievement as the male cricketer to win this award four times.

It was not the first time he received the prominence having received it earlier in February 2025 and January and September 2023.

Australian Ash Gardner and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews are the only two to do so and they too are four-time winners of the ICC Women Player of the Month award.

In July 2025 Gill scored as follows in 7 innings of 4 matches against England 269, 161, 16, 6, 12, 103, and 21.

His performances featured match-winning knocks and a 200 plus score that will remain etched in the minds of people.

Gill Reflects on His Achievement

“It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July,” Gill said in an ICC statement.

This time it means a lot more as it has been awarded to my performances in the first Test series that I have captained.

The 200 at Birmingham is, of course, an event I am going to treasure all my days as one of the most important of my visit to England.

Our Test series against England taught me about captaincy and we saw some great results on either side and I am sure the two sides will be remembered by the players on both sides long after The Test series.

I want to thank the jury as choosing me with this award and my teammates, who have been with me throughout the process of this thrilling series. I look forward to continuing my form in the season ahead and bring more laurels for the country.”

Indian Greats in ICC Player of the Month Rankings

Gill is the first among Indian cricketers followed by four awards.

Jasprit Bumrah comes next with two and Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have won once each.

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam is in the second position in men category from around the globe with three trophies, won in April 2021, March 2022 and August 2023.

The feat puts Gill in the lead over some of the most adored names in the contemporary cricket.

ALSO READ: After Already Serving IPL Match Ban, Harshit Rana Punished Again For Aggressive Behavior In DPL

RELATED News

Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire
Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards
Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards
Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards
Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?