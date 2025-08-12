Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards

India men Test team captain Shubman Gill has etched his name in the annals of the game on Tuesday August 12, when he became the first cricketer in history to win four ICC Men Player of the Month awards.

His outstanding batting performance during the three-test match between the England and South Africa won him the ICC Player of March award of the month of July the year 2025.

ICC Player of the Month Record Shattered

Gill is now a sole member of this achievement as the male cricketer to win this award four times.

It was not the first time he received the prominence having received it earlier in February 2025 and January and September 2023.

Australian Ash Gardner and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews are the only two to do so and they too are four-time winners of the ICC Women Player of the Month award.

In July 2025 Gill scored as follows in 7 innings of 4 matches against England 269, 161, 16, 6, 12, 103, and 21.

His performances featured match-winning knocks and a 200 plus score that will remain etched in the minds of people.

Gill Reflects on His Achievement

“It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July,” Gill said in an ICC statement.

This time it means a lot more as it has been awarded to my performances in the first Test series that I have captained.

The 200 at Birmingham is, of course, an event I am going to treasure all my days as one of the most important of my visit to England.

Our Test series against England taught me about captaincy and we saw some great results on either side and I am sure the two sides will be remembered by the players on both sides long after The Test series.

I want to thank the jury as choosing me with this award and my teammates, who have been with me throughout the process of this thrilling series. I look forward to continuing my form in the season ahead and bring more laurels for the country.”

Indian Greats in ICC Player of the Month Rankings

Gill is the first among Indian cricketers followed by four awards.

Jasprit Bumrah comes next with two and Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have won once each.

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam is in the second position in men category from around the globe with three trophies, won in April 2021, March 2022 and August 2023.

The feat puts Gill in the lead over some of the most adored names in the contemporary cricket.

