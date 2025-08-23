Sleepless Nights Ahead? Vaibhav Suryavanshi Told To Pick Brian Lara’s Brain For Batting Tips

What was you up to at 14? Most teenagers were either riveted to TV or preoccupied with their school life but Vaibhav Suryavanshi was busy breaking records. The young Indian cricketing boy-genius has turned into a name that is heard not only in India but the world. In IPL 2025, he made a record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans in the Rajasthan Royals franchise and made it to the headlines.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Explosive Rise in Cricket

Soon after his IPL exploits, Suryavanshi toured England on his first tour where he scored the second-fastest century by an India Under-19 cricketer. His shows attracted the attention of the audiences in the UK. Children asked him to pose with them and fans went to great lengths just to see the youngster who will surely take world cricket by storm.

Yet stardom at an early age is not without its problems. Although Suryavanshi has overcome distractions thus far, the process is just commencing. Ravi Shastri, the former coach of the Indian team, pointed out that at such a young age Vaibhav is flooded with endorsement deals but Rahul Dravid keeps him on his toes by monitoring him closely so that he does not lose track and gets lost in the money and fame.

Learning from Legends: Brian Lara as a Mentor

Even the strictest of children can be crushed by comparisons to heroes. Ambati Rayudu finds similarities with Brian Lara in Suryavanshi and opines that a talk with the legend will only hone his abilities.

“His bat speed is extraordinary. The bat whip that he generates, I hope nobody changes that. He should get better. Someone like Lara… maybe go and talk to him. He also had a similar type of bat lift. So he can learn about how to control the bat speed when you are defending and when you are playing with a soft hand. So if he learns that, then he will be an extraordinary talent,” said Rayudu on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast.

Suryavanshi’s Popularity: On Par with Cricket Legends

First it was Tendulkar, then Lara and perhaps it will be Kohli next. No young cricketer has received attention as Suryavanshi has. Having started as an under-19 sensation, he is gaining international attention at a very fast rate. His fans hope that he will not be sidetracked by the attention of the limelight as he continues to grow.

“He only has to focus on one thing, and that is he should not be listening to too many people. Don’t listen to people; just back your talent. And for coaches also, it is important that they don’t give him too much advice. Leave him. If he is guided cautiously, he will be an extraordinary talent. He is lucky that Rahul (Dravid) bhai is with him. Rahul Bhai will take care of him,” added Rayudu.

The success story of Suryavanshi is a concoction of talent, guidance, and prudent advice. He has the company of such great cricketers like Dravid and the likes of Lara to learn the game, and the teenager is on the verge of becoming a legend in the game of cricket. It remains to be seen what the next step will be in the still young career of this prodigy.

