Home > Sports > No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change To Dominate Cricket

No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah’s Drastic Diet Change To Dominate Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah has changed his diet and fitness to cope with the strains of his unorthodox bowling action. He abandoned pizzas, burgers, and milkshakes, overnight and was determined to eat healthy and train at the gym.

No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change to Dominate Cricket (Image Credit - X)
No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change to Dominate Cricket (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 23, 2025 13:03:57 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been considered as a secret weapon with his unorthodox bowling action which has made him trouble even the best batters. However, his success is not merely technical, but it is supported by the strategic brain that always calculates how to outsmart the opponents. Such an exclusive style however, takes its toll on his body.

Diet and Fitness: The Key to Bumrah’s Bowling Longevity

To keep up the pace of his bowling, Bumrah has had extreme changes in his lifestyle. Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun recalls how the fast bowler had suffered early setbacks. “In 2013, Bumrah had come to the NCA for an Under-19 camp and pitched for selection. He couldn’t make the team, but he was in the 30-member camp at the National Cricket Academy,” Arun shared.

Coaches realized the pace of Bumrah but attempted to change his action to make it within the conventional expectation. Arun explained, “In all fairness, we also tried to change Bumrah’s action. He was remodeled, but then the action was great, the ball was not going quick. What’s the point in having a great action if the balls aren’t effective? He could bowl quick, and so we had a discussion with the physio and the strength and conditioning coach.”

Sacrifices Behind Every Fast Delivery

These talks with his mentors resulted in one clear message: in order to continue his pace and style, Bumrah would have to follow strict fitness and food habits. “We said, I wouldn’t want to touch his action because it’s very unique and generates a lot of pace. But it also puts him under stress,” Arun said. Accepting this reality, Bumrah committed fully to conditioning his body for the demands of elite cricket.

His commitment went well beyond training and also his diet. “We called him (Bumrah) and told him: ‘To take the impact of fast bowling, you need to be like a bull. That comes down to diet, exercise, and sacrifices.’ In all fairness, Bumrah instantaneously changed. He started eating healthy, he was working in the gym,” Arun recalled.

From Burgers to Bowls: A Radical Change

Quitting comfort food in one night was not a small task by this young pacer. “Like Virat Kohli, he was extremely dedicated. He loved burgers, pizzas, milkshakes. But overnight he gave up everything. A Punjabi boy living in Gujarat-but his love for bowling was greater than any food craving,” Arun added. Bumrah’s determination ensured that he remained resilient and injury-free, allowing him to unleash his lethal deliveries consistently.

This transformation shows that inbuilt trait is not enough at the top. Exactitude in training, trade-off in lifestyle, and emphasis on physical endurance are equally important. The story of Bumrah is an example of how discipline in off-field can lead to dominance in the field and make him one of the most feared bowlers in the international cricket today.

No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change To Dominate Cricket

No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change To Dominate Cricket

No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change To Dominate Cricket
No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change To Dominate Cricket
No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change To Dominate Cricket
No More Junk Food: How Jasprit Bumrah's Drastic Diet Change To Dominate Cricket

