Smriti Mandhana Back In Training Ahead Of T20Is vs Sri Lanka After Wedding Called Off With Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana has officially announced through her social media that the wedding marriage with composer Palash Muchhal which was planned is no more. She also requested to keep both families in privacy and asked fans and media to let everyone take their time to go through the situation.

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana was not only emotionally and personally affected by the marriage cancellation but also by it being her passion and career. Just after the announcement regarding her wedding, Mandhana was already in the process of getting herself back in the serious training. Her brother shared pictures of her playing net practice and this was widely circulated on social media during which a lot of fans complimented her on her resilience and commitment.

SMRITI MANDHANA IS BACK 🔥 – She has started the practice for the Sri Lanka T20I series. pic.twitter.com/nawrH7ETnB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2025







Smriti Mandhana In India W vs Sri Lanka W

The series between the women’s T20I and Sri Lanka women’s national cricket team has been scheduled to start on December 21, 2025, so Mandhana’s quick return shows her readiness to play once more. She is not only being a professional but also a determined one to represent her country in the cricket field, no matter how hard personal situations get. Mandhana is one of the critical players of India; hence her mental power and capacity to separate things will be significant in the future matches.

