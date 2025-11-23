Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

India’s and one of the world’s finest opening batters, Smriti Mandhana, has a journey connected to a dream that was an integral part of her life even before she learned to play cricket. Her entrance to the cricketing world is a heartwarming story full of family support and love, grounded in her father’s dream that never came true.

Shrinivas Mandhana, her father, was a district-level player but he couldn’t follow cricket professionally because of the circumstances. His dream turned then: he wanted one of his kids -either Smriti or her brother Shravan-to wear the Indian national team colors and take the field for India.

Smriti Mandhana Sibling Inspiration And Left-Handed Magic

Smriti’s first contact with the sport was by just following her brother, Shravan, to his practice sessions in Sangli, Maharashtra. At the beginning of the netting, she was merely a spectator and a curious ball-picker but the atmosphere of the netting opened up a huge passion in her.

The oldest daughter’s goal was set when the younger brother’s steady rise culminated with the U-19 Maharashtra Men’s Team selection. Looking at him from the side made her reflect, “I should also be making runs like this one day.”

One of the most incredible aspects of her story is her unique batting style. Smriti is a naturally right-handed person just like her brother. On the other hand, their father, who had a great love for left-handed batsmen, persuaded both of his children to be left-handed players.

Smriti picked up the left-handed batting skill by watching Shravan, always standing behind him in the nets and copying his actions. This strange beginning, shrouded in a father’s preference, eventually created the stylistic, left-handed stroke-maker we are familiar with today.

Smriti Mandhana Fast-Track to the India Cap

The family’s never-failing support was her desired place to launch. Her father played the dual role of manager, while her mother did everything. Focus was completely on cricket for Smriti, thanks to her mother, who took care of other aspects.

Smriti’s natural ability when coupled with the surrounding dedicated atmosphere, the result was a quick rise. By nine years, she was chosen for the Maharashtra U-15 team and at eleven, she moved up to the state’s U-19 squad.

Her commitment was recognized in 2013 when she was only 16 years old and made her first international game for India against Bangladesh.

Smriti Mandhana not only launched her brilliant career with that debut but more importantly she also realized her father’s dearest, dream: witnessing a Mandhana on the world stage representing India. Her shift from a personal victory to a family triumph is an eloquent illustration of the point that success of one can be the triumph of the entire family.

