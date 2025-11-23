LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

Smriti Mandhana’s cricket journey began with her father’s dream of seeing a child represent India. Inspired by her brother and guided to bat left-handed, she rose rapidly through Maharashtra teams, making her international debut at 16, turning a personal passion into a family triumph.

Throwback: Smriti Mandhana Fulfills Father’s Dream of India Cap (Pc: X)
Throwback: Smriti Mandhana Fulfills Father’s Dream of India Cap (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 23, 2025 17:45:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

India’s and one of the world’s finest opening batters, Smriti Mandhana, has a journey connected to a dream that was an integral part of her life even before she learned to play cricket. Her entrance to the cricketing world is a heartwarming story full of family support and love, grounded in her father’s dream that never came true. 

Shrinivas Mandhana, her father, was a district-level player but he couldn’t follow cricket professionally because of the circumstances. His dream turned then: he wanted one of his kids -either Smriti or her brother Shravan-to wear the Indian national team colors and take the field for India.

Smriti Mandhana Sibling Inspiration And Left-Handed Magic

Smriti’s first contact with the sport was by just following her brother, Shravan, to his practice sessions in Sangli, Maharashtra. At the beginning of the netting, she was merely a spectator and a curious ball-picker but the atmosphere of the netting opened up a huge passion in her.

The oldest daughter’s goal was set when the younger brother’s steady rise culminated with the U-19 Maharashtra Men’s Team selection. Looking at him from the side made her reflect, “I should also be making runs like this one day.”

One of the most incredible aspects of her story is her unique batting style. Smriti is a naturally right-handed person just like her brother. On the other hand, their father, who had a great love for left-handed batsmen, persuaded both of his children to be left-handed players.

Smriti picked up the left-handed batting skill by watching Shravan, always standing behind him in the nets and copying his actions. This strange beginning, shrouded in a father’s preference, eventually created the stylistic, left-handed stroke-maker we are familiar with today.

Smriti Mandhana Fast-Track to the India Cap

The family’s never-failing support was her desired place to launch. Her father played the dual role of manager, while her mother did everything. Focus was completely on cricket for Smriti, thanks to her mother, who took care of other aspects.

Smriti’s natural ability when coupled with the surrounding dedicated atmosphere, the result was a quick rise. By nine years, she was chosen for the Maharashtra U-15 team and at eleven, she moved up to the state’s U-19 squad.

Her commitment was recognized in 2013 when she was only 16 years old and made her first international game for India against Bangladesh.

Smriti Mandhana not only launched her brilliant career with that debut but more importantly she also realized her father’s dearest, dream: witnessing a Mandhana on the world stage representing India. Her shift from a personal victory to a family triumph is an eloquent illustration of the point that success of one can be the triumph of the entire family.

Also Read: Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 5:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Shrinivas Mandhanasmriti mandhana

RELATED News

‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely

How Can Max Verstappen Win Driver’s World Championship 2025 After Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri’s Disqualification From Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025?

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed Indefinitely: Did Her Father Suffer Heart Attack? Here’s What We Know

Smriti Mandhana Ditches Shy Avatar For Pre-Wedding Dance With Palash Muchhal, See Fans Reaction

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

Pilot Booked After 26-Year-Old Crew Member Alleges Rape At Bengaluru Hotel; Halasuru Police Take Over

Who Is Yasin Malik? Key Witness Identifies Separatist Leader As Main Shooter In 1990 J&K Air Force Attack

Donald Trump’s New Winter Look Sparks Frenzy: Internet Claims He’s ‘Copying’ Zohran Mamdani’s Signature Style

Smriti Mandhana Ditches Shy Avatar For Pre-Wedding Dance With Palash Muchhal, See Fans Reaction

Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

Tragic Loss in Nagpur: Teen Girl Ends Life After Parents Refuse Her Phone Access

Who Is Wing Commander Afshan? Wife Of The Pilot Who Died During Dubai Air Show Breaks Down In Uniform During Husband’s Last Rites, Watch Heartbreaking Video!

F1 Turns Chaotic As Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Thrown Out Of Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025, Check New Race Table

‘Spitting Everywhere, Dirtiest City I’ve Ever Seen’: Aussie YouTuber’s Blunt Take On His India Visit Goes Viral

Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’
Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’
Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’
Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

QUICK LINKS