Home > Sports > Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 23, 2025 17:04:16 IST

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding News: Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely Smriti Mandhana, a cricket player famous and admired for her grace and skill, has a large part of her foundation and development attributed to her father, Shrinivas Mandhana. He is not only a parent but also her first trainer, financier, and the vital link of her bond with the game. 

Smriti’s birthplace is Sangli, Maharashtra, and she was raised in a household where the father introduced her to cricket and the main sport was cricket. Shrinivas Mandhana, who is a one-time district-level player and a father of Smriti, used to play representing Sangli in his childhood.

Although his dream of playing at the professional level was never realized, he dedicated his ambition and hard work to the children, mainly Smriti. The early immersion in a sports-loving atmosphere was the deciding factor in developing the future vice-captain of the Indian Women’s National Team.

A Father’s Sporting Legacy: Shrinivas’s Role

Shrinivas Mandhana’s influence on Smriti’s career is several-sided. His pre-competitive age experience as a district-level player made it possible for him to have the technical insight and zeal to direct her early development.

Smriti, along with her elder brother, Shravan, who played cricket at the state level, would be seen often training together under their father’s supervision that provided them with structure and discipline. The family support system made sure that from a very young age Smriti had the opportunity of the right coaching and access to it.

In addition to his playing career, Shrinivas Mandhana, who is now a chemical distributor, also has a big hand in managing the very demanding cricketing schedule of the little girl, which is a clear indication of his deep dedication to her success.

The Dual Roles: Career and Cricket Guidance

Shrinivas’ impact has been felt not only in the area of coaching but also in the difficult, often invisible, field of career management that was of utmost importance.

The main hirer of his skills is in the business of chemical distribution, but he has effectively become her career counselor besides taking up the whole lot of his business responsibilities traveling and managing the logistics for an international cricketer.

The commitment of the coach made it possible for Smriti’s coarse talent to be meticulously groomed all the way through, thus moving her from the local training camps in Sangli to the national and international grounds. 

He is overshadowed by the support and sacrifices of his mother, emotional support given by her mother, Smita Mandhana, and he is often mentioned by Smriti as the chief factor to her astonishing rise in the cricket world.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed Indefinitely: Did Her Father Suffer Heart Attack? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS